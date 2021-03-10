VitanaX, Inc.: Vitana-X to Host Europe Opening Online 2021 Event

Live Broadcast Stream on March 13

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce its Europe Opening Online 2021 event, which will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 13, 2021 directly from the Vitana-X studio in Dresden, Germany.

The latest digital technology is used to stream in HD-TV format in order to offer all guests and partners from different countries a short-lived top event. Vitana-X will be present with its entire management team and an international team of European executives. Viewers will gain insights into new product innovations with revolutionary technology.

"This important event is the crowning glory of an extremely successful prelaunch time," stated, Vitana-X co-founder Bernhard Sammer. "We are opening up further European markets and will present a schedule for our current global expansion plans."

Other invited guests include the designated managing directors of several African countries and the United States.

A special highlight of the day is the starting shot for the Company's new, expanded and patented skin care range. Highly effective products with a globally unique composition including detailed studies and experts. With this unique and highly exclusive beauty line Vitana-X is providing its business partners a significant lead on the global beauty and cosmetics market.

The new skin care series by Vitana-X will come onto the market in March and will be available exclusively from Vitana-X.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com

press@ghcapital-inc.us

305-714-9397

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.

