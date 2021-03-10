Stacey Honowitz to Release New Book 'The Bully at School Is Really Uncool' to Help Educate Kids

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Bullying is extremely prevalent now in daily news and Stacey Honowitz is looking to help children through these complex issues. The author of previous children's books - My Privates Are Private and Genius with a Penis, Don't Touch! - is actively helping children form healthy boundaries and open up about sexual abuse. Now, she turns her attention to a new book focusing on bullying named The Bully at School Is Really Uncool. Written as a limerick, the writing style better allows children to grasp concepts and ideas.

Stacey Honowitz, who also serves as supervisor of the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit for the Florida State Attorney's office, is getting set to release The Bully at School Is Really Uncool, which will address the difficult topic of bullying and how kids can understand and cope with it. The book explains how bullies come in all shapes and sizes and backgrounds and is written in a "limerick" fashion to help kids more easily absorb the information.

"My goal is start early. If they learn early on, they will have the knowledge," offers Stacey Honowitz.

"These are all topics that I want to bring to the mainstream because so much of it goes on. Sometimes being bullied leads to other things."

Her previous books, My Privates Are Private and Genius with a Penis, Don't Touch! tackle the difficult subject of sexual abuse and how to discuss it with children aged 3 to 11.

"For too long, the subject has been treated as almost taboo. But it exists and education is the best defense," says Honowitz.

The release date for her newest book has not been finalized yet.

About Stacey Honowitz

As a 32-year veteran of the Florida State Attorney's office and supervisor of the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, Stacey Honowitz has prosecuted high-profile cases. She strives to educate kids and parents about topics such as molestation and the importance of reporting sexual abuse, authoring two books (with another forthcoming) tackling subjects including consent and bullying, along with contributions to the Huffington Post, Washington Post, People magazine and more. She was the on-air legal analyst for Larry King Live for seven years, as well as offering legal commentary on Good Morning America, Dateline NBC, CNN, CBS News 48 Hours, MSNBC, CNBC, and others.

