Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - As of 1st March 2021, Evergreen Assets Management has acquired shares of Licensed Forex Trading Platform Merlion FX.

Evergreen Assets Management is a holding company of Evergreen Group which specialises in the fundamental approach and growth of the existing businesses in its portfolio through meticulous planning and diligence in the ASEAN region. The Evergreen Group has a 30-year business presence in Singapore, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and South Korea. It started in the timber processing and trading business before diversifying into a variety of fields that include corporate financing, real estate, and automobile business.







From left to right: Desmond Sim (Business Development Director), David Yong (CEO), Jeffrey See (Technical Director), Isaac Chew (Vice President)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7324/76797_3d31c6e6f4147a4f_002full.jpg

Merlion FX is a trading platform incorporated and registered in Cambodia, Phnom Penh. Merlion FX assists retail and institutional clients in using Foreign Exchange and other instruments as an asset class in their investment portfolio and strives to offer the best trading platforms at a low-cost pricing, solid trading infrastructure, lighting execution and exceptional client support.

The acquisition of Merlion FX will provide Evergreen clients with a wider spectrum of financial services and provide clients leverage from the equity market. This new addition to the Evergreen Group which also owns a Financial Institute License in Cambodia, adds to the ensuite of Financial Services offered to their clients.

Media Contact:

enquiries@evergreenassets.asia

+65 9737 7753

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76797