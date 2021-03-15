Anzeige
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Frankfurt
15.03.21
08:04 Uhr
103,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2021 | 14:56
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company"):

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Further to the notification made on March 11, 2021, this notification relates to PDMRs who have disposed of fractional ordinary shares as a result of the mandatory exchange of ADSs to ordinary shares.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$120.6245

0.6532

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

$78.79

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Brooks

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer, USA

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$120.6245

0.5465

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

$65.92

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Cross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$120.6245

0.036

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

$4.34

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Devine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President of Sales

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$120.6245

0.5808

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

$70.06

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Hutcherson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer, USA

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$120.6245

0.4915

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

$59.29

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President, Business and National Accounts

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$120.6245

0.7318

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

$88.27

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(+44 (0) 118 927 3800)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635490/Ferguson-PLC-announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
