Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Announcement of Publication of Prospectus 15-March-2021 / 16:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION. INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF INFORMATION IN THE GROWTH PROSPECTUS PUBLISHED BY SAMARKAND GROUP PLC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO TRADING ON THE AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE. DATE: 15 March 2021 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") Announcement of Publication of Prospectus Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group, is pleased to announce that following the oversubscribed fundraising announcement published on Friday 12 March in connection with its initial public offering, its UK Growth Prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and published by the Company today. The Prospectus relates to the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). The Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.samarkand.global , subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism from Wednesday, 17 March 2021. Admission and the commencement of unconditional dealings is expected to take place at 8.00 am (UK time) on 22 March 2021. For more information, please contact: Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Caroline Forde Joe Pederzolli

About Samarkand Group plc

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa, Zita West Products and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

