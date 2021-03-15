Anzeige
Montag, 15.03.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung am Montag: Finales Go für BevCanna!
15.03.2021 | 18:01
Samarkand Group plc: Announcement of Publication of Prospectus

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Announcement of Publication of Prospectus 

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: Announcement of Publication of Prospectus 
15-March-2021 / 16:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR 
DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, 
JAPAN, OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION 
WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION. INVESTORS 
SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF INFORMATION 
IN THE GROWTH PROSPECTUS PUBLISHED BY SAMARKAND GROUP PLC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY 
SHARES TO TRADING ON THE AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE. 
 
DATE: 15 March 2021 
 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
 
Announcement of Publication of Prospectus 
 
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group, is pleased to announce that following the 
oversubscribed fundraising announcement published on Friday 12 March in connection with its initial public offering, 
its UK Growth Prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and published 
by the Company today. 
 
The Prospectus relates to the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on the Apex segment of the Aquis 
Stock Exchange ("Admission"). 
 
The Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.samarkand.global , subject to certain access 
restrictions. The Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for 
inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism from Wednesday, 17 March 2021. 
 
Admission and the commencement of unconditional dealings is expected to take place at 8.00 am (UK time) on 22 March 
2021. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Samarkand Group plc                                         Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                                                            http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker             +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                                                            IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
 
 
Alma PR                                                     +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher 
                                                            samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Caroline Forde 
Joe Pederzolli

About Samarkand Group plc

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa, Zita West Products and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           SMK 
Sequence No.:   95564 
EQS News ID:    1175724 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
