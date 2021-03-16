Auddia Inc. Appoints Broadcast Legend to Board of Directors

Tom Birch to Leverage Industry Expertise to Act as Liaison to Broadcasting Industry

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today the appointment of Tom Birch to its Board of Directors. Tom will act as a liaison to the broadcasting industry to bring Auddia's subscription based premium AM/FM radio solution to market.

Mr. Birch is the founder of Birch Radio, which was sold in 1987 to Dutch publishing conglomerate (and ultimate acquirer of Nielsen) VNU. Following the sale, the company was merged with VNU subsidiary Scarborough Research and Mr. Birch was named Chairman and CEO of the merged Birch/Scarborough entity until his departure in 1990. At its peak, the company employed over 1,200 people nationwide, measured over 100,000 persons per month and attained a 40%+ share of advertising agency primary utilization (advertisers and agencies that adopted Birch as their currency for valuing station audiences). Over 1,500 radio stations subscribed to Birch/Scarborough.

Mr. Birch is presently CEO of Lakes Media LLC, a six-station radio group and is a member of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Committee on Local Radio Audience Measurement (COLRAM). Mr. Birch is also a Director of Media Services Group, one of the nation's largest brokers of radio stations, television stations, broadcast towers and other broadcast-related entities.

Jeff Thramann, the founder and executive chairman of Auddia, commented, "We could not be happier to welcome Tom to our board as his immense industry expertise and long-standing relationships will be instrumental as we continue to implement our growth strategy. He has been incredibly effective in bringing technologies that increase the value of radio to the marketplace. Tom recognizes Auddia as a potential game changer for radio and we look forward to his guidance and leadership as we welcome his colleagues to the Auddia platform."

Mr. Birch commented, "I have been looking for an opportunity to bring a subscription-based commercial-free listening experience to my audience for years. The Auddia platform gives broadcasters a zero-friction path to significantly increase revenue while delivering radio's unique local content to newer generations in the personalized and ad free manner they have come to expect. I am excited to join the Auddia board and play a significant role in bringing this incredible opportunity to my long-standing colleagues and industry relationships."

Adding Mr. Birch to the board delivers on Auddia's commitment to strong independent governance. The Company now meets all Nasdaq rules for independence over eleven months ahead of the exchange required deadlines.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts - the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

