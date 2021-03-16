Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2021 | 12:53
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 90/21: Listing of bond loan issued by Sparbanken Skåne AB on STO Corporate Bonds (613/19)

Correction refers to the market segment, see updated attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Sparbanken
Skåne AB with effect from 2019-10-21. Last day of trading is set to 2024-10-11.
The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument
identifiers in the attached document. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846443
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.