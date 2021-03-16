Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 90/21: Listing of bond loan issued by Sparbanken Skåne AB on STO Corporate Bonds (613/19)

Correction refers to the market segment, see updated attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Sparbanken Skåne AB with effect from 2019-10-21. Last day of trading is set to 2024-10-11. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846443