Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 91/21: Listing of bond loan issued by Sparbanken Skåne AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (710/19)

Correction refers to the market segment, see updated attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Sparbanken Skåne AB with effect from 2019-11-29. Last day of trading is set to 2021-05-21. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846448