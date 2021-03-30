H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has recently completed an investment in Hotel Ullensvang, a 170-key upscale waterside resort located in Norway's Hardangerfjord. An institution in the Norwegian hotel market, the resort is set in stunning landscape surroundings with views of the fjord and Folgefonna glacier. Terms were not disclosed.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty in London, commented: "Hotel Ullensvang is an excellent addition to our existing portfolio of domestically-led wellness resorts located in core European markets. We believe this sector, in selected locations, will benefit from the resilience of local demand as well as tailwinds in staycation, wellness and sustainable travel."

Baptiste Boye-Møller, Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty, added: "This transaction not only underlines our commitment to the Scandinavian market, which is a key jurisdiction for our European strategy, but also demonstrates our ability to source high-quality assets which can benefit from H.I.G.'s value-add expertise."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

