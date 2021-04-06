Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Nummer 1: Clarity Gold spurtet auf Allzeithoch ohne News!
WKN: 920512 ISIN: FI0009007637 Ticker-Symbol: TJG 
Frankfurt
06.04.21
08:16 Uhr
1,985 Euro
+0,145
+7,88 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2021 | 09:53
Innofactor Plc: Martin Söderlind is Innofactor's new Chief Innovation and Talent Officer

Press Release
For Immediate Release

Martin Söderlind has been appointed as Innofactor's Chief Innovation and Talent Officer as of April 1, 2021. He is responsible for Innofactor's operations regarding offering and talent development. Söderlind is a member of the Executive Board and reports to CEO Sami Ensio. He is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Martin Söderlind joins Innofactor with more than 20 years of business development, leadership and international experience within the ICT industry. Prior to joining Innofactor, he held the position of COO Scandinavia at Nordcloud with focus on growth in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Before this, Söderlind held a number of leadership and business development positions within Telia Company.

"I am very excited to welcome Martin to Innofactor. Martin has a long history working in the ICT industry and his expertise in areas such as product development, change management and portfolio management will bring great value to Innofactor. Besides his technology and business expertise, Martin also has a deep understanding of the talent development within the industry. Innofactor aims to further enhance its personnel's competence development on the Nordic level, and I am convinced that Martin's ideas and inspiration will speed up the development," says Innofactor's founder and CEO Sami Ensio.

"Fueled by the current state of the world and the rapid changes in the IT industry, the need for digital transformation is significant in the market. It ranges from new ways of working, changing business processes, and introducing new technology and methods. I believe that Innofactor has a unique position of being able to innovate and support the customers in their journeys. It feels truly great to join the team at Innofactor to support the growth of the market and value creation via service offerings, and to lead the areas of innovation and talent for the group," says Martin Söderlind.

For more information

Sami Ensio, Chief Executive Officer
Innofactor Plc
Tel +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Martin Söderlind, Chief Innovation and Talent Officer
Innofactor Plc
Tel +46 70 661 9350
martin.soderlind@innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016-2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.comModernDigitalOrganization PeopleFirst CreatingSmiles


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
