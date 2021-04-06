US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 1.44%, Dow Jones gained 1.13%, Nasdaq jumped 1.67% and Russell 2000 closed 0.49% higher Equities in Asia traded mixed. Nikkei dropped 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9%, Kospi added 0.2% and indices from China moved lower DAX futures point to a higher opening of the European session According to a Reuters report, losses from Archegos Capital collapse for Credit Suisse may be as high as $5 billion. JPMorgan says that combined losses ...

