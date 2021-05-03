Chinese MWT solar module manufacturer Sunport has provided its S1 product for a solar-plus-storage commercial rooftop PV project in Japan. The array is linked to 165 kWh of storage and is equipped with flexible solar panels that weigh 1.3kg each. Chinese solar module manufacturer Jiangsu Sunport Power Corp Ltd has provided its metal-wrap-through (MWT) modules for an off-grid rooftop PV project in the Nagano prefecture, in the central Chubu region of Japan. "The standalone system is connected to storage systems with a combined capacity of 159 kWh, provided by Sungrow, and is equipped with Sunport's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...