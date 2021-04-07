Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CML7 ISIN: CA9256541058 Ticker-Symbol: 6LGA 
Tradegate
07.04.21
14:08 Uhr
6,679 Euro
-0,017
-0,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICINITY MOTOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICINITY MOTOR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5106,71314:33
6,4706,66914:33
ACCESSWIRE
07.04.2021 | 14:32
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vicinity Motors Corp.: Vicinity Motor Corp. to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase

CEO William Trainer to Present Wednesday, April 21st, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company") (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place virtually April 20-22, 2021.

William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp., is scheduled to host a virtual presentation and hold 1-on-1 meetings throughout the duration of the event as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40624

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase, to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting, or to register for the event, please visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. The Company's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com or www.vicinitybus.com for product details.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
IR@grandewest.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman or Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
VMC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Vicinity Motors Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639177/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-to-Present-at-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase

VICINITY MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.