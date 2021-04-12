Talenom Oyj: Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2021 on 26 April 2021 at 13:30 EEST

Talenom Plc, Press release 12 April 2021 at 12:00 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2021 on 26 April 2021 at 13:30 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2021 on 26 April 2021 at 13:30 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the review for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho's presentation in English as a live webcast on Monday 26 April 2021 at 14:00 EEST.

The webcast can be viewed online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2021-q1 .



Participants will have the opportunity to present questions during the briefing over the webcast platform.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website at www.talenom.fi/en/investors.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

