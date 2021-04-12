DGAP-News: Energy And Water Development Corp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

12.04.2021 / 17:30

MIAMI, FL -- via NewMediaWire - Energy and Water Development Corp ("EAWD") (OTCQB: EAWD), a green-tech engineering solution company focused on delivering water and energy sustainable solutions, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications ("Integrous") as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead EAWD's financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.

"We are excited to have engaged Integrous to implement best practices in our communications platform and expanding our investor audience," stated Ralph Hofmeier, CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp. "As we focus on new revenue-producing innovative water and energy generation system projects, Integrous' experience, relationships and expertise provides us with the support we need to communicate our growth initiatives to shareholders."

"We are pleased to be working with EAWD," stated Benjamin Jacobson, III, Managing Partner of Integrous Communications. "Efforts underway to grow the investor audience, improve the capital structure and invest in growth provides perfect timing for engagement. We look forward to assisting management with all aspects of their communications and investor relations strategies."

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the Greater New York area, California, Vancouver and Alberta, Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian and European exchanges.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corporation is a green-tech engineering solution company focused on delivering water and energy sustainable solutions. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing State of the Art proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. For more information, please visit www.eawctechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings.

Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us