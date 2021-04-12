Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, April 26th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for the first quarter 2021, after market close on April 26, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss Trxade Group's first quarter 2021 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, April 26, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-0878

Conference ID: 13718446

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144243

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 26, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13718446 A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MEDS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639254/Trxade-Group-to-Report-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-on-Monday-April-26th-at-500-pm-Eastern-Time