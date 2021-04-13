UNA Blockchain: Una Launches a Blockchain Ecosystem To Lead the Automotive Industry

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / UNA Blockchain, a subsidiary of Hopium, the car manufacturer who develops the first high-end hydrogen sedan, is now announcing the launch of its brand new blockchain ecosystem. Based in Venice, California, UNA is positioning itself as a leader within the automotive industry. The ethos of the business is based on security, sustainability, transparency and ethics.

To fulfill its vision, UNA can lean on partnerships with key players in the tech industry such as IBM Hyperledger. The company will also be backed by Hopium, its genesis partner that underwent an IPO in December 2020, resulting in its current valuation of over $250M.

Amongst its features, the ecosystem will use IoT hardware to record unaltered data on a blockchain and a way of measuring emissions and assessing the impact of each vehicle on the environment. Therefore, UNA will actively participate in answering climate change issues while maintaining optimal data security.

Drivers will be given the ability to create their own 'digital passport'. By writing individual preferences to a blockchain ledger, they will be able to switch seamlessly between vehicles without losing settings or preferences by simply pulling the previously-stored profile from the ledger. A test drive will instantly feel like home and driving a rental will no longer feel like a rental. Not only does this remove pain points from the user, but also enables the company to study aggregate user preferences and learn about consumer desires over time.

UNA's core value of transparency begins before the vehicle has been manufactured and shines a light on the supply chain leading up to the finished product. By tracing parts through the supply chain, UNA ensures partners and suppliers take environmentally friendly and cruelty-free approaches to the manufacturing process, along with the added guarantee of high-quality materials and workmanship. By keeping this detailed ledger, owners know exactly what went into their vehicle and have guarantees on each individual part in case of damages or failure.

Furthermore, UNA's ecosystem will deliver enhanced security. Ownership of a vehicle can be recorded on a blockchain, and access by unauthorized parties will automatically be rejected. User profiles can also be managed through the blockchain meaning that a family would be able to assign multiple users to the same vehicle. This concept of authorized users extends to include both a 'guest mode' and a 'child mode' to grant access to specific individuals for set time periods.

This first chapter of UNA's history takes part in a greater vision to balance and decarbonize both the blockchain and the automotive industry.

Established in 2021, UNA is a US-based blockchain company, subsidiary of Hopium, the hydrogen car manufacturer founded by racing driver Olivier Lombard. UNA embodies the next era of automotive and is poised to take a leadership position within the industry. With an emphasis on security, ethics, transparency, and sustainability, UNA is leveraging next-generation technologies to build a blockchain ecosystem capable of exceeding expectations.

