Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.: Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc(Nasdaq: MFH)Announces Private Placement settled in Bitcoins

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. ("MFH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MFH), today announced that three investors, namely Kaiyu Chen, Baibang Technology Co., Ltd. and Le Chai Wow Group Holding Ltd, have agreed to purchase a total of 537,143,470 ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and warrants to purchase up to 537,143,470 Ordinary Shares (the "Warrants") for an aggregate consideration of US$10,000,000, to be settled in the form of 172.9354 bitcoins.

In March 4, MFH appointed Mr. Cong Huang as Independent Director, and Mr. Liu Hao as a Director to the Board. Both members have deep background in Fintech. Mr. Liu Hao said. "As a fintech company focusing on blockchain technology, MFH has a great vision and entrepreneurial spirit…We consider the possibilities of investing and holding digital assets such as bitcoin under compliance conditions, and we also would like to show the experience of our traditional asset management and technology and how it has accumulated to this young field in the past decades."

This private settlement in the form of Bitcoin is the first attempt by MFH to hold digital assets in compliance. In recent months, the value of Bitcoin has been soaring, breaking through $63,000 recently, creating a new high. Some listed companies, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), Meitu Corporation (01357.HK), have announced their holdings of digital currency assets and continue to expand their scale. What kind of development path MFH will choose is worthy of investors' attention.

