Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Corporation") provides update on subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. developmental pipeline and momentum to date.



Taste Great Complete Plant Protein with 100% Compostable Packaging

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/80293_c9990cbc64c3eb0e_001full.jpg

Canbud's subsidiary - Empathy Plant Co. has recently submitted the first production order for its Complete Plant Protein product line scheduled to hit the market. Empathy Plant Co. has recently finalized the formulation for 8 additional flavours which are scheduled. The flavours include:

Strawberry & Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Hazelnut

Banana Bread

Peanut Butter & Jam

Pralines & Cream

Shamrock Shake

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

To recap, all Empathy Plant Co.'s Complete Plant Protein are plant-based, a blend of pea and hemp protein, have no artificial colouring or flavours, are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and especially free of any chalk-like taste. To further position the brand strongly in the market, all Empathy Plant Co. CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) offerings will showcase 100% compostable packaging (a first mover in the plant-based space), supporting the Company's ecocentric approach, sensibility and brand messaging.

Additionally, Empathy Plant Co. has finalized the formulation for a new product offering called Green Energy Powder. This innovation provides an industry first converging a greens superfood complex with natural caffeine sources, aimed to support the needs and preferences of the brand's 18-24 year old female target market.



Taste Great Plant-Based Energy and Natural Caffeine Drink

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/80293_c9990cbc64c3eb0e_002full.jpg

This innovation was developed based on insight collected by the R&D team, which perfectly supports Empathy Plant Co.'s ethos. The Green Energy Powder remains proprietary at this time, with further details to be released as development continues, featured in the following 3 flavours:

Natural

Mixed Berry

Strawberry Kiwi

Canbud's CEO, Steve Singh comments: "The Empathy Plant Co. team is executing in a very timely and methodical manner and market conditions are primed for the new innovations and offerings. These developments push us closer to meaningful commercialization."



The time of market release will be announced at a further date once production timelines are finalized.

Follow all Empathy Plant Co. developments by entering your email at empathyplantco.com or following on Instagram.com/empathyplantco.

About Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant-based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.

