Dolphin Entertainment Q4 Revenue Grows to $6.7 Million and "Dolphin 2.0" Commences with 2021 Launch of NFTs Division and First NFTs Partnership

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
"Dolphin 1.0, our core investment strategy to form and operate a best-in-class entertainment marketing 'Super Group,' had a successful 2020 with the highly strategic acquisition of influencer marketing agency, Be Social," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Momentum continued into 2021, with the acquisition of BH/I, a leading entertainment content, gaming and Esports PR firm, expanding Dolphin into exciting new entertainment verticals, and greatly enhancing cross-sell opportunities."
Mr. O'Dowd continued, "Our financials reflect the strength of our Super Group. Even during the pandemic, with movie theaters, live music venues, restaurants and hotels closed nationwide, Q4 revenue grew to approximately $6.7 million, from $6.2 million in 2019. We believe Q1 revenues will pass $7 million, and we continue to believe that 2021 revenues will pass $30 million, without taking into account any Dolphin 2.0 initiatives, such as our recently announced NFT division. As exciting as our revenue growth is, we feel even more proud about our improved balance sheet. In 2020, even while continuing to pursue our growth and acquisition strategy, we improved our working capital deficit by over 80%, from $15.6 million down to $3 million. We believe we will reach a working capital surplus shortly, within 2021. Furthermore, both stockholder's equity and current assets doubled in value, and our cash on hand more than tripled, from 2019 to 2020."
Mr. O'Dowd added, "We are a company that is growing stronger and, with the further acquisitions of Be Social and B/Hi, we believe we have tremendous scale across the major verticals of entertainment. So, we have launched Dolphin 2.0. By leveraging our unique & powerful entertainment marketing Super Group, Dolphin will now start owning some of what we are marketing. To that end, in March, we formed a new division dedicated to designing, producing, releasing and promoting Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for our clients across the film, television, music, gaming, culinary, and sports industries. Next, we signed our first NFTs partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to begin offering NFTs to maximize the value of original media content, with a focus on collectibles and sports entertainment. We are enthusiastic about our opportunities within the NFT space generally, and our partnership with Hall of Fame specifically. And, it's important to note, NFTs represent only 1 of the various Dolphin 2.0 initiatives we expect to announce this year. We could not be more excited."
Highlights
- Total Q4 revenue increased to $6.7 million, compared to $6.4 million in Q4 2019; full year 2020 revenue was $24.1 million, compared to $25.0 million in 2019.
- Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.5 million, included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $2.0 million and an impairment of investment asset of $220,000, as compared to operating loss of $4.0 million, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $1.9 million, for the same period in the prior year.
- Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $1.9 million, which included the non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $2.0 million and an impairment of investment asset of $220,000, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $1.9 million, for the same period in the prior year.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $7.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $2.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
- Working Capital of ($3.0 million) as of December 31, 2020, compared to ($15.6 million) as of December 31, 2019.
- Dolphin Entertainment Launched Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Creation and Marketing Division
- Dolphin Entertainment Signed its First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Tim Brown, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker To Kick-Off NFT Collection
- 42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations.
- 42West enjoyed an incredible night at the 63rd Grammys
- Shore Fire clients performed, presented and won at the 2021 Grammys
- Dolphin Entertainment Acquired B/HI (Formerly Bender/Helper Impact)
- Dolphin Entertainment recognized in New York Observer's PR Power List 2020
- The Door & Be Social launch culinary influencer marketing Initiative for brands looking to create "Foodie" buzz on social media
- 42West ranked by Forbes among America's best PR agencies 2021
Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date, Time: Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 4:30pm ET
Toll-Free: 877-407-0782
International: 201-689-8567
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/40860
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
Reference ID: 40860
Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/40860
About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
ASSETS
|2020
|2019
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,923,280
|$
|2,196,249
Restricted cash
|714,096
|714,089
Accounts receivable, net
|5,027,101
|3,581,155
Other current assets
|231,890
|372,872
Total current assets
|13,896,367
|6,864,365
Capitalized production costs
|271,139
|203,036
Right of use assets
|7,106,279
|7,435,903
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,747,941 and $4,088,460, respectively.
|7,452,059
|8,361,539
Goodwill
|19,627,856
|17,947,989
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|800,071
|1,036,849
Investments
|-
|220,000
Deposits and other assets
|198,180
|502,045
Total Assets
|$
|49,351,951
|$
|42,571,726
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
|$
|1,190,184
|$
|832,089
Line of credit
|-
|1,700,390
Term loan
|900,292
|-
Debt
|-
|3,311,198
Notes payable
|846,749
|288,237
Convertible notes payable
|-
|1,681,110
Convertible notes payable at fair value
|580,000
|-
Paycheck Protection Porgram loans
|582,438
|-
Loan from related party
|1,107,873
|1,810,373
Accrued interest - related party
|2,018,025
|1,935,949
Put rights
|1,544,029
|2,879,403
Accrued compensation - related party
|2,625,000
|2,625,000
Lease liability
|1,791,773
|1,610,022
Contract liability
|1,855,209
|309,880
Other current liabilities
|1,810,938
|3,437,860
Total current liabilities
|16,852,510
|22,421,511
Noncurrent
Notes payable
|426,645
|1,074,122
Convertible notes payable
|1,445,000
|1,729,618
Convertible notes payable at fair value
|947,293
|-
Paycheck Protection Program loans
|2,517,431
|-
Put rights
|-
|124,144
Contingent consideration
|530,000
|330,000
Lease liability
|5,964,275
|6,386,209
Warrant liability
|450,000
|189,590
Derivative liability
|-
|170,000
Other noncurrent liabilities
|550,000
|570,000
Total noncurrent liabilities
|12,830,644
|10,573,683
Total Liabilities
|29,683,154
|32,995,194
Commitments and contingencies (Note 23)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.015 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 6,618,785 and 3,578,580, respectively, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
|99,281
|53,679
Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
|1,000
|1,000
Additional paid in capital
|117,540,557
|106,680,619
Accumulated deficit
|(97,972,041
|)
|(97,158,766
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|19,668,797
|$
|9,576,532
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|49,351,951
|$
|42,571,726
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
Revenues:
Entertainment publicity and marketing
|$
|23,946,680
|$
|24,915,261
Content production
|107,800
|86,606
Total revenues
|24,054,480
|25,001,867
Expenses:
Direct costs
|2,576,709
|5,043,903
Selling, general and administrative
|4,822,130
|3,799,765
Depreciation and amortization
|2,030,226
|1,946,960
Legal and professional
|1,191,231
|1,560,483
Payroll
|15,990,702
|16,735,911
Total expenses
|26,610,998
|29,087,022
Loss from operations
|(2,556,518
|)
|(4,085,155
|)
Other Income (expenses):
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|3,311,198
|711,718
Loss on deconsolidation of Max Steel VIE
|(1,484,591
|)
|-
Acquisition costs
|(93,042
|)
|(106,015
|)
Change in fair value of put rights
|1,745,418
|2,880,520
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(55,000
|)
|193,557
Change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities
|(534,627
|)
|10,000
Change in fair value of warrants
|(275,445
|)
|194,482
Interest expense and debt amortization
|(2,133,660
|)
|(2,545,206
|)
Total other income, net
|480,251
|1,339,056
Loss before income taxes
|$
|(2,076,267
|)
|$
|(2,746,099
|)
Income tax benefit
|137,075
|418,199
Net loss
|$
|(1,939,192
|)
|$
|(2,327,900
|)
Loss per share - Basic
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
Loss per share - Diluted
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation
Basic
|5,619,969
|3,304,585
Diluted
|6,382,937
|4,285,101
