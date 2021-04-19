Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021
Sensationeller Forschungsdurchbruch? Und wieder 150% am Montag?
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 
Tradegate
19.04.21
09:10 Uhr
28,100 Euro
+0,200
+0,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
19.04.2021 | 08:31
143 Leser
NORNICKEL AGREED WITH JOHNSON MATTHEY ON CRITICAL SUPPLY OF NICKEL AND COBALT

DJ NORNICKEL AGREED WITH JOHNSON MATTHEY ON CRITICAL SUPPLY OF NICKEL AND COBALT 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL AGREED WITH JOHNSON MATTHEY ON CRITICAL SUPPLY OF NICKEL AND COBALT 
19-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL AGREED WITH JOHNSON MATTHEY ON CRITICAL SUPPLY OF NICKEL AND COBALT 
Moscow, April 19, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum, cobalt and copper, has signed a term sheet with Johnson Matthey (JM) on long-term supply of 
critical metals for their battery materials production in Finland. 
Earlier in April Nornickel announced plans to ramp up sustainable nickel and cobalt production at its refinery in 
Finland - NN Harjavalta - in response to the growing European demand for high quality and responsibly sourced metals 
for the EV industry. NN Harjavalta's product range will be playing an important role in satisfying Johnson Matthey's 
requirements for its precursor and cathode active materials production in Finland as well as for its existing factory 
in Poland. 
Johnson Matthey announced the development in Finland of its second commercial plant with a nameplate capacity of 30 kt 
of ultra-high energy density cathode materials required by EV producers. The factory will be powered solely by 
renewable energy and incorporate an innovative effluent treatment solution. 
Nornickel and Johnson Matthey have also signed a memorandum of understanding to explore options to further extend metal 
supply in the future. The parties also intend to collaborate in other important parts of the battery materials value 
chain, including new metal dissolution technology, circular economy opportunities, and tokenization of the supply chain 
using blockchain technology. Implementation of token-based smart contracts allows combining metal deliveries with 
complete provenance as well as ESG credentials including carbon footprint to ensure the unprecedented level of 
responsible sourcing. 
Vladimir Potanin, President, Nornickel commented: "We are delighted for this opportunity to develop our business 
together with Johnson Matthey - a new important player in the Finnish battery materials ecosystem - and help the 
company expand on the European EV market. Our memorandum should enable us to identify mutually beneficial 
sustainability initiatives that support the ambition of achieving the most sustainable battery materials value chain in 
Europe". 
Robert MacLeod, CEO, Johnson Matthey commented: "Securing the long term supply of nickel and cobalt with Nornickel is 
an important milestone on our journey towards developing a sustainable battery materials ecosystem and further 
demonstrates the progress we are making on the commercialisation of our business. With sustainability at the heart our 
strategy and an increasingly important requirement for our customers and consumers, we are delighted to be working with 
Nornickel to deliver sustainable cathode materials to the market." 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 99735 
EQS News ID:  1185966 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185966&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
