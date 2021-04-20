Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856243 ISIN: US87612E1064 Ticker-Symbol: DYH 
Tradegate
19.04.21
17:35 Uhr
173,70 Euro
-0,40
-0,23 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,90173,8019.04.
172,85173,8519.04.
Dow Jones News
20.04.2021 | 05:31
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Press Release: DYNAMIC GROWTH -- NEW SALES RECORD IN FIRST QUARTER -- ANNUAL TARGET RAISED

Press Release: DYNAMIC GROWTH -- NEW SALES RECORD IN FIRST QUARTER -- ANNUAL TARGET RAISED 

DYNAMIC GROWTH -- NEW SALES RECORD IN FIRST QUARTER -- ANNUAL TARGET 
RAISED 
 
 
  -- Sales increase of 12.6% in local currencies 
 
  -- Q1 sales of CHF 1,998.6 million (+10.2% in CHF) 
 
  -- Negative currency effect of --2.4% 
 
  -- Acquisition of Kreps (Russia), DriTac (USA), and BR Massa (Brazil) 
 
  -- Outlook for 2021 fiscal year 
 
     -- Double-digit sales growth in local currencies (previously: local 
       currency growth of 6%--8%) 
 
     -- Over-proportional increase in EBIT, EBIT margin to reach 15% for 
       the first time 
 
  -- Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth 
 
 
  Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sika has had a dynamic start to 
the 2021 fiscal year, continuing its growth trajectory in the first 
quarter with a new sales record of CHF 1,998.6 million. This equates to 
an increase of 12.6% in local currencies. Sales growth in Swiss francs 
amounted to 10.2%, which includes a negative currency effect of --2.4%. 
The acquisition effect was 1.5%. Organic growth in the first quarter 
amounted to 11.1%. 
 
  Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "As the new year got underway, we 
were able to seamlessly build on our strong performance in the fourth 
quarter of last year. We made targeted use of our growth momentum and 
further expanded market shares in the majority of our markets. Both in 
the project business and the distribution business, we are benefiting 
from strong customer demand for our high-quality, innovative, and 
sustainable solutions. These not only help our customers master their 
projects and challenges, but also contribute to greater sustainability 
in the construction sector and to environmentally-friendly mobility. The 
COVID-19 pandemic will be with us in 2021 too. After a year's experience 
of doing business in this environment, it is clear that we are on the 
right course with the implementation of numerous digital initiatives and 
are benefiting from the added value these provide, as well as from the 
strength of our customer relationships." 
 
  GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS -- DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN EMEA AND ASIA/PACIFIC 
 
  The first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year remained affected by the 
COVID-19 pandemic, and by logistical challenges in particular. Thanks to 
its strong market position and the rapid, targeted implementation of 
growth initiatives, Sika was able to achieve record results in all 
regions. 
 
  In the first quarter of 2021, the EMEA region recorded a sales increase 
in local currency of 13.2% (previous year: 13.3%). Business developed 
well in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (the "DACH" area), the Nordic 
countries, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. A boost in growth was 
witnessed in the countries of southern Europe, with Italy, France, and 
the UK, as well as in Africa. 
 
  In the period under review, Sika acquired Kreps LLC, a leading 
manufacturer of mortar products in Russia, thereby further expanding 
both its existing product portfolio and its geographical presence in 
this market. 
 
  The Americas region recorded growth in local currencies of 6.2% 
(previous year: 23.0%). In the Americas region, Sika saw a clear uptrend, 
despite the high COVID-19 infection rates recorded in Mexico, Brazil, 
and the USA. While many large urban centers in North America continue to 
be affected by the pandemic and construction projects are being delayed, 
the situation in Latin America has improved markedly. 
 
  In the first quarter of 2021, Sika acquired the flooring adhesives 
business segment of DriTac, a US-based company with a particularly 
strong market position in the area of adhesive bonding for flooring 
systems. Furthermore, BR Massa, a manufacturer of mortar products in 
Brazil was brought into the Sika Group. Thanks to this acquisition, Sika 
will improve its position in one of the leading economic regions of 
Brazil, as well as expanding its production capacity. 
 
  Sales in local currencies in the Asia/Pacific region increased by 25.8% 
(previous year: 29.8%), with China in particular enjoying yet another 
surge in growth momentum with double-digit organic growth rates. 
Australia and India were also able to contribute to the positive 
business development of this region. By contrast, the countries of the 
Southeast Asia region have been recovering only slowly from the 
far-reaching effects of the pandemic. 
 
  In the Global Business segment, Sika achieved growth in local currencies 
of 2.7% (previous year: --7.1%). In the first quarter of the current 
financial year, the automotive industry experienced major bottlenecks in 
the electronic parts supply chain. Not until March were vehicle 
production rates once again rising significantly in all regions. For the 
year 2021, the automotive industry is expected to grow by 10%. Sika is 
expecting long-term growth stimuli from the megatrends evident in modern 
automotive construction, which will continue to be dominated by 
electromobility and lightweight construction. 
 
  CONTINUATION OF SUCCESSFUL GROWTH STRATEGY -- ANNUAL TARGET RAISED 
 
  Despite the coronavirus crisis and its repercussions for operating 
results, Sika is confirming its 2023 strategic targets. The company is 
still clearly aligned for long-term success and profitable growth. With 
its focus on the six strategic pillars -- market penetration, innovation, 
operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong corporate values, and 
sustainability -- Sika is seeking to grow by 6%--8% a year in local 
currencies up to 2023. From 2021, the company is aiming to increase its 
EBIT margin to 15%--18%. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics, 
procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual 
improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales. 
 
  For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting double-digit sales growth in 
local currencies (previously: sales growth in local currencies of 
6%--8%) and an over-proportional increase in EBIT. The EBIT margin 
should for the first time reach 15%. 
 
  LIVE INTERNET BROADCAST OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
  The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG will take place at 4 p.m. today, 
and will be broadcast live. In accordance with the Federal Council's 
Ordinance to combat coronavirus, it is once again not possible for 
shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, 
they can cast their vote through the independent proxy. Sika is also 
giving all its shareholders the opportunity to directly ask questions 
verbally during the meeting via an online platform. As part of the 
Annual General Meeting, Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler will 
comment on business development in the first quarter of 2021 as well as 
the outlook. 
 
  NET SALES IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2021 
 
 
 
 
        1.1.2020  1.1.2021 
          -     -                      Year-on-year change 
In CHF mn    31.3.2020 31.3.2021                        (+/- in %) 
-------------- --------- --------- -------------------------------------------------------- 
                        In local   Currency Acquisition  Organic 
                   In CHF currencies(1)  effect  effect(2)  growth(3) 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
By region(4) 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
EMEA        810.7   914.7  12.8      13.1   -0.3     3.5     9.6 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
Americas      485.7   481.0  -1.0      6.2   -7.2     0.0     6.2 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
Asia/Pacific    338.2   422.8  25.0      25.8   -0.8     0.0    25.8 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
Global 
 Business      179.0   179.1   0.1      2.7   -2.6     0.0     2.7 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
Net sales     1,813.6  1,997.6  10.1      12.6   -2.5     1.5    11.1 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
Products for 
 the 
 construction 
 industry     1,428.9  1,591.8  11.4      13.9   -2.5     2.0    11.9 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
Products for 
 industrial 
 manufacturing   384.7   405.8   5.5      7.8   -2.3     0.0     7.8 
-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ---------- 
1.  Growth in local currencies including acquisitions. 
2.  Share of sales of acquired companies not including 
   post-combination growth. The sales growth of the 
   acquired companies since initial consolidation is 
   included in organic growth. 
3.  Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effect. 
   The sales growth of the acquired companies since 
   initial consolidation is included in organic growth. 
4.  The Advanced Resin business has been reallocated from 
   the Global Business segment to the geographical 
   regions. Link 
   https://www.sika.com/en/media/media-releases/2021/restated-2020-figures.html 
   to restated 2020 figures. 
 
 
  FINANCIAL CALENDAR 
 
 
 
 
Half-Year Report 2021             Thursday, July 22, 
                        2021 
Results first nine months 2021         Friday, October 22, 
                        2021 
Net sales 2021                 Tuesday, January 11, 
                        2022 
Media conference/analyst presentation on 2021 Friday, February 18,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.