Halberd Corporation: Halberd Antibodies Shown To Be Effective Against Multiple Covid-19 Mutations

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) two patent-pending monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated strong affinity and neutralizing capabilities against three of the identified SARS-CoV-2 mutations. The principal researcher, Dr. Shawn Chen, indicated that Halberd's two monoclonal antibodies have been successfully tested against the Q498Y, P499T and Q493K SARS-2 variants. Mouse testing is planned to confirm the laboratory tests and is scheduled to start as soon as the certified disease-free laboratory mice are secured.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, said, "It is very exciting to realize that our antibodies against the Covid-19 Spike Protein are also effective against several of the current global Covid-19 mutations. We believe that Halberd's antibodies could be the solution for select Covid-19 mutations. Our work on antibodies continues in the search to develop even stronger bonding to the antigen's limited number of S-protein binding sites on the surface of the virion as well as attacking the larger nucleus (N-proteins) at the cell level. This could produce an incredibly strong antibody binding mechanism to the SARS-CoV-2 antigens and its variants, so that the antigens can be eliminated through the extracorporeal exposure to tuned radiofrequency energy."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to several patent pending COVID-19 extracorporeal treatments:

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," and "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus), as well as two PCT-pending applications based on the US patent-pending applications." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641485/Halberd-Antibodies-Shown-To-Be-Effective-Against-Multiple-Covid-19-Mutations