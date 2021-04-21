Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Please visit the investors section of our website to view the Q4 2020 Shareholder Letter.
The financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The 2020 net loss was $19,806,340, 27c per share on 74,271,609 weighted average shares, compared to a 2019 net loss of $11,083,258, $1.14 per share on 9,724,476 weighted average shares. Total 2020 revenue was $1,507,690, compared to 2019 revenue of $1,195,058.
About Metamaterial Inc.
META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Media inquiries:
media@metamaterial.com
Investor inquiries:
Mark Komonoski
Investor Relations
phone: 1-877-255-8483
mark@metamaterial.com
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
Consolidated statements of financial position
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|$
|$
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
|1,776,983
|528,691
Grants receivable
|417,442
|242,705
Other receivables
|50,330
|79,072
Inventory
|589,977
|438,726
Prepaid expenses
|436,909
|365,602
HST receivable
|196,526
|262,512
Total current assets
|3,468,167
|1,917,308
Intangible assets, net
|5,699,626
|6,404,812
Property and equipment, net
|3,515,523
|3,558,675
Right-of-use assets
|337,441
|66,951
Total non-current assets
|9,552,590
|10,030,438
Total assets
|13,020,757
|11,947,746
Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Current
Trade payables
|3,743,783
|3,176,642
Due to related party
|312,528
|345,033
Current portion of long-term debt
|369,921
|104,376
Current portion of deferred revenue
|1,578,676
|1,483,645
Current portion of deferred government assistance
|1,179,096
|518,837
Derivative liability
|-
|1,175,056
Secured convertible debentures
|7,060,493
|-
Secured convertible promissory notes
|-
|4,595,975
Unsecured convertible promissory notes
|1,531,960
|-
Current portion of lease liabilities
|192,001
|71,947
Total current liabilities
|15,968,458
|11,471,511
Deferred revenue
|1,023,835
|1,862,420
Deferred government assistance
|-
|1,414,037
Deferred tax liability
|404,947
|658,481
Unsecured convertible debentures
|2,324,085
|760,145
Funding obligation
|989,128
|808,298
Lease liabilities
|152,506
|-
Long-term debt
|3,493,029
|3,139,301
Total non-current liabilities
|8,387,530
|8,642,682
Total liabilities
|24,355,988
|20,114,193
Shareholders' deficiency
Common shares
|34,248,734
|7,598,670
Preferred shares
|-
|12,748,100
Contributed surplus
|5,804,292
|3,753,211
Warrants
|565,446
|175,095
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|134,648
|(159,512
|)
Deficit
|(52,088,351
|)
|(32,282,011
|)
Total shareholders' deficiency
|(11,335,231)
|(8,166,447)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
|13,020,757
|11,947,746
Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
|Year ended December 31
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
Product sales
|2,615
|31,426
Development revenue
|1,505,075
|1,163,632
Revenue, net
|1,507,690
|1,195,058
Cost of goods sold
|4,409
|12,138
Gross Profit
|1,503,281
|1,182,920
Expenses (income)
Salaries and benefits
|3,390,940
|3,040,775
Depreciation and amortization
|2,840,640
|3,178,505
Impairment expense
|5,224
|87,166
Travel and entertainment
|79,369
|493,800
Other expenses
|742,476
|507,980
Listing expenses
|3,370,249
|-
Stock exchange fees
|12,000
|-
Rent and utilities
|404,699
|414,958
Finance Income
|(34,302
|)
|(822,375
|)
Finance costs
|2,142,131
|937,435
Consulting
|1,416,962
|548,922
Investor relations
|154,496
|30,936
Research and development
|516,577
|788,476
Professional fees
|2,274,554
|846,418
Share-based compensation expense
|2,032,055
|1,710,952
Unrealized loss on FVTPL liabilities
|1,917,860
|862,176
Realized loss on derivative liability
|128,653
|-
Technology license fees
|14,602
|50,807
Realized foreign currency exchange loss
|83,750
|1,290
Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|255,109
|417,115
Amortization of deferred government assistance
|(182,685
|)
|(178,834
|)
Other loss (income)
|-
|(530,960
|)
|21,565,359
|12,385,542
Net loss before tax
|(20,062,078)
|(11,202,622)
Income tax recovery
|255,738
|119,364
Net loss for the period
|(19,806,340)
|(11,083,258)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
|294,160
|246,998
Comprehensive loss for the period
|(19,512,180)
|(10,836,260)
Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.27)
|$
|(1.14)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- basic and diluted
|74,271,609
|9,724,476
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
Consolidated statements of cash flows
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
Year ended December 31
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
|(19,806,340
|)
|(11,083,258
|)
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
Non-cash finance income
|(22,927
|)
|(821,599
|)
Non-cash finance costs
|1,627,599
|703,798
Deferred income tax recovery
|(255,738
|)
|(119,364
|)
Depreciation and amortization
|2,840,640
|3,121,654
Impairment of intangible assets
|5,224
|87,166
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss
|260,068
|437,935
Listing expenses
|3,370,249
|-
Unrealized loss on FVTPL liabilities
|1,917,860
|862,176
Realized loss on derivative liability
|128,653
|-
Change in deferred revenue
|(738,720
|)
|(841,370
|)
Change in deferred government assistance
|(342,216
|)
|(435,558
|)
Share-based compensation expense
|2,032,055
|1,780,952
Non-cash consulting
|30,000
|51,750
Other loss (income)
|-
|(530,960
|)
Net change in non-cash working capital items
|(849,236
|)
|1,179,094
Cash used in operating activities
|(9,802,829)
|(5,607,584)
Investing activities
Additions to intangible assets
|(140,323
|)
|(220,480
|)
Additions to property and equipment
|(1,152,752
|)
|(1,449,951
|)
Reverse takeover, net cash
|4,179,371
|-
Cash used in investing activities
|2,886,296
|(1,670,431)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
|35,075
|879,860
Repayment of long-term debt
|(263,431
|)
|(77,024
|)
Repurchase of shares
|(24,365
|)
|-
Proceeds from unsecured convertible promissory notes
|1,804,570
|3,185,760
Proceeds from funding obligation
|-
|1,300,000
Net proceeds from units
|814,270
|1,013,622
Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures
|950,000
|750,000
Proceeds from secured convertible debentures
|5,000,000
|-
Payment of lease liabilities
|(149,991
|)
|(75,335
|)
Cash provided by financing activities
|8,166,128
|6,976,883
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|1,249,595
|(301,132)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|528,691
|850,623
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,303
|)
|(20,800
|)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|1,776,983
|528,691
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest on debt paid
|406,518
|20,335
SOURCE: Metamaterial Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641400/Metamaterial-Releases-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Results