Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Please visit the investors section of our website to view the Q4 2020 Shareholder Letter.

The financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The 2020 net loss was $19,806,340, 27c per share on 74,271,609 weighted average shares, compared to a 2019 net loss of $11,083,258, $1.14 per share on 9,724,476 weighted average shares. Total 2020 revenue was $1,507,690, compared to 2019 revenue of $1,195,058.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

Investor inquiries:

Mark Komonoski

Investor Relations

phone: 1-877-255-8483

mark@metamaterial.com

Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)

Consolidated statements of financial position

[expressed in Canadian dollars]

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 1,776,983 528,691 Grants receivable 417,442 242,705 Other receivables 50,330 79,072 Inventory 589,977 438,726 Prepaid expenses 436,909 365,602 HST receivable 196,526 262,512 Total current assets 3,468,167 1,917,308 Intangible assets, net 5,699,626 6,404,812 Property and equipment, net 3,515,523 3,558,675 Right-of-use assets 337,441 66,951 Total non-current assets 9,552,590 10,030,438 Total assets 13,020,757 11,947,746 Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) Current Trade payables 3,743,783 3,176,642 Due to related party 312,528 345,033 Current portion of long-term debt 369,921 104,376 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,578,676 1,483,645 Current portion of deferred government assistance 1,179,096 518,837 Derivative liability - 1,175,056 Secured convertible debentures 7,060,493 - Secured convertible promissory notes - 4,595,975 Unsecured convertible promissory notes 1,531,960 - Current portion of lease liabilities 192,001 71,947 Total current liabilities 15,968,458 11,471,511 Deferred revenue 1,023,835 1,862,420 Deferred government assistance - 1,414,037 Deferred tax liability 404,947 658,481 Unsecured convertible debentures 2,324,085 760,145 Funding obligation 989,128 808,298 Lease liabilities 152,506 - Long-term debt 3,493,029 3,139,301 Total non-current liabilities 8,387,530 8,642,682 Total liabilities 24,355,988 20,114,193 Shareholders' deficiency Common shares 34,248,734 7,598,670 Preferred shares - 12,748,100 Contributed surplus 5,804,292 3,753,211 Warrants 565,446 175,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 134,648 (159,512 ) Deficit (52,088,351 ) (32,282,011 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (11,335,231) (8,166,447) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency 13,020,757 11,947,746

Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

[expressed in Canadian dollars]

Year ended December 31 2020 2019 $ $ Product sales 2,615 31,426 Development revenue 1,505,075 1,163,632 Revenue, net 1,507,690 1,195,058 Cost of goods sold 4,409 12,138 Gross Profit 1,503,281 1,182,920 Expenses (income) Salaries and benefits 3,390,940 3,040,775 Depreciation and amortization 2,840,640 3,178,505 Impairment expense 5,224 87,166 Travel and entertainment 79,369 493,800 Other expenses 742,476 507,980 Listing expenses 3,370,249 - Stock exchange fees 12,000 - Rent and utilities 404,699 414,958 Finance Income (34,302 ) (822,375 ) Finance costs 2,142,131 937,435 Consulting 1,416,962 548,922 Investor relations 154,496 30,936 Research and development 516,577 788,476 Professional fees 2,274,554 846,418 Share-based compensation expense 2,032,055 1,710,952 Unrealized loss on FVTPL liabilities 1,917,860 862,176 Realized loss on derivative liability 128,653 - Technology license fees 14,602 50,807 Realized foreign currency exchange loss 83,750 1,290 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 255,109 417,115 Amortization of deferred government assistance (182,685 ) (178,834 ) Other loss (income) - (530,960 ) 21,565,359 12,385,542 Net loss before tax (20,062,078) (11,202,622) Income tax recovery 255,738 119,364 Net loss for the period (19,806,340) (11,083,258) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income: Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 294,160 246,998 Comprehensive loss for the period (19,512,180) (10,836,260) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.27) $ (1.14) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 74,271,609 9,724,476

Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

[expressed in Canadian dollars]

Year ended December 31 2020 2019 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (19,806,340 ) (11,083,258 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Non-cash finance income (22,927 ) (821,599 ) Non-cash finance costs 1,627,599 703,798 Deferred income tax recovery (255,738 ) (119,364 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,840,640 3,121,654 Impairment of intangible assets 5,224 87,166 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 260,068 437,935 Listing expenses 3,370,249 - Unrealized loss on FVTPL liabilities 1,917,860 862,176 Realized loss on derivative liability 128,653 - Change in deferred revenue (738,720 ) (841,370 ) Change in deferred government assistance (342,216 ) (435,558 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,032,055 1,780,952 Non-cash consulting 30,000 51,750 Other loss (income) - (530,960 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items (849,236 ) 1,179,094 Cash used in operating activities (9,802,829) (5,607,584) Investing activities Additions to intangible assets (140,323 ) (220,480 ) Additions to property and equipment (1,152,752 ) (1,449,951 ) Reverse takeover, net cash 4,179,371 - Cash used in investing activities 2,886,296 (1,670,431) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 35,075 879,860 Repayment of long-term debt (263,431 ) (77,024 ) Repurchase of shares (24,365 ) - Proceeds from unsecured convertible promissory notes 1,804,570 3,185,760 Proceeds from funding obligation - 1,300,000 Net proceeds from units 814,270 1,013,622 Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures 950,000 750,000 Proceeds from secured convertible debentures 5,000,000 - Payment of lease liabilities (149,991 ) (75,335 ) Cash provided by financing activities 8,166,128 6,976,883 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,249,595 (301,132) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 528,691 850,623 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,303 ) (20,800 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,776,983 528,691 Supplemental cash flow information Interest on debt paid 406,518 20,335

SOURCE: Metamaterial Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641400/Metamaterial-Releases-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Results