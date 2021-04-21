The feed-in tariff granted reduces each quarter, in line with how much solar capacity was installed in the previous three-month period.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE) has published the feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV installations not exceeding 100 kW in size, for the second quarter of 2021. The tariff levels are lowered quarter by quarter according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. Different tariffs are applied depending on the project size and location, which can ...

