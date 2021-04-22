Phyto Extractions Inc.: Phyto Extractions Announces Health Canada R&D License Addendum

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX) (Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received its R&D license addendum in Adastra Labs Inc. that will permit some limited human testing by licensed researchers administering or distributing cannabis to human research subjects using cannabis obtained from a holder of a license for processing in the final form of cannabis.

R&D License

This R&D license addendum will permit the Company to conduct in-house human testing for taste of various cannabis products for assessment of taste, sights, smell, or touch of cannabis.

"We look forward to initiating human-studies and generating valuable consumer-based data to support our product development pipeline and continue delivering high-quality efficacious cannabis products to Canadians." Stated Dr. Kyle Boniface, PhD."

About Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

