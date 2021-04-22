Byzen Digital, Inc.: Byzen Digital Changes Name and Ticker Symbol to Clean Vision Corporation and CLNV; New Name Reflects Ongoing Pivot to Green, Sustainable Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / has received approval from FINRA and other customary regulators for its name and ticker symbol change to Clean Vision Corporation (OTC: CLVN).

The change, auspiciously effective today on Earth Day 2021, reflects the Company's ongoing pivot to deploy its expertise, resources, and portfolio companies to what Clean Vision believes is a historic, globally game-changing opportunity.

Shareholders with Byzen Digital shares in either certificate or book-entry form do not need to take any action whatsoever; the transfer agent itself will register the changes.

"The global push for sustainable energy and climate change solutions has accelerated dramatically over just the past several months with the Biden Administration leading the way," said Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer. "To better reflect our direction and our portfolio companies' focus on the world's growing concern about climate change, we have changed our name to Clean Vision. I am fully confident and encouraged that the regulatory and economic landscape is the most favorable ever for companies in our industry."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company trading on the OTC Market that acquires, manages, and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and green energy sectors.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock, and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

