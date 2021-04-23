Phyto Extractions Inc.: Phyto Extractions Announces Proposed Warrant Amendment

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions" or the "Company") announces that, subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, it intends to amend the terms of all 1,964,151 warrants (each, a "Warrant") that were issued by the Company in connection with its non-brokered private placement which closed on December 19, 2019 to make the Warrants transferable subject to compliance with applicable securities laws. Currently, the Warrants are non-transferable. The Warrants have an exercise price of $1.80 and expire on December 19, 2021. The number of Warrants and the exercise price thereof have been adjusted to reflect the recent share consolidation of the Company that was effective on April 9, 2021, on the basis of one post-consolidated share for every three pre-consolidation shares.

About Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

PHYTO EXTRACTIONS INC. (CSE: XTRX)

Contact: J. Scott Munro, President, CEO & Director (Chairman)

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: scott@adastralabs.ca

