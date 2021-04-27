Company to Expand Global Footprint Bringing Next Generation Creative Management Platform to the DACH Region

Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands, today announced the further expansion of its global footprint, opening an office in Germany to best serve companies doing business throughout the DACH region. The team will be led by newly appointed Regional Vice President, Northern Europe, Felix Derkum.

As Ad-Lib.io expands its European client base, Derkum, who spent the last six years at Google serving their largest German customers, will oversee the team in Germany along with Ad-Lib.io's further expansion into Northern Europe. The DACH region alone supports a digital advertising market of more than €11 billion, and is the headquarters of some of the largest automotive, food, and pharmaceutical marketers in the world.

"Over the past six years, I have worked with some of the world's largest brands to help them activate marketing technology and drive digital transformation," said Derkum. "In doing so, I continually saw and felt that the creative effort was coming up short. With rising expectations around privacy due to the deprecation of the third-party cookie, advertisers must find alternative ways to drive performance. Ad-Lib.io speaks directly to the value of better creative and I'm thrilled to be joining a company dedicated to this purpose."

"Germans are known to be extremely thorough and are open to quickly adopting new tools and programs that move the needle for their business," said Ad-Lib.io's CEO, Adit Abhyankar. "With Ad-lib.io's track record of producing first-rate, relevant ads at scale without relying on cookies, German clients will have access to our platform which supports marketing efficiency while maintaining a high degree of data privacy. We are investing in Germany because, as we have learned in our other markets around the world, it is important to serve the local audience to provide the level of service our global customers have come to expect. The combination of our global clients doing business in this region and the sizable opportunity with clients based here made Germany the logical place for us to expand next."

Ad-Lib.io's expansion in the DACH region continues its rapid global expansion, following recent office openings in North America, Spain and Hong Kong. For more information about Ad-Lib.io, please visit: https://www.ad-lib.io/.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-LIb.io's customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. The venture-backed company, headquartered in London, UK, was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution.

