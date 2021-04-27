No Budget Babe: Financial Literacy Company Teaches Millennial Women How to Make More, Save More, and Pay Off Debt

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / No Budget Babe, run by Nicole Victoria, the founder and CEO, has taken social media by storm through offering twenty and thirty something women education on how to properly manage their finances. What began as a journey to take control of her own life and money has now become a movement that has changed thousands of womens' lives.

"I have always been an advocate for women being financially independent, I even got my first job at age 12," says Victoria. "I did all of the things you are 'supposed to do'; got a business degree, climbed up the corporate ladder and even became a successful real estate agent. As my income increased, my happiness and financial stability did not. I knew it was time to take my life seriously and I became determined to figure out this finance thing once and for all. I kept thinking - what did I miss in school and how does everyone seem to know what to do, but I am still feeling so lost."

As it turns out, Victoria was not alone. According to a recent CNBC study, five times more women live paycheque to paycheque compared to men. In fact, of the 43% of people who live paycheque to paycheque in the US, 85% of them are women. Victoria recognized that overcoming this painful statistic would require extensive financial and psychological research. Through all of these learnings in university, self development, getting her real estate license and becoming a certified Negotiations Expert, Nicole was able to refine her financial literacy and expertise. Nicole applied the financial principles that changed her own life (which required extensive trials and errors) to create The Makin Money Moves Method - her signature 5 step roadmap to financial success. Following the success of this initial playbook, Victoria and the No Budget Babe team launched a 12 week coaching program (that includes online modules, homework and calls with Victoria). This method has now changed over 27,000 women's lives.

With the current pandemic having an even further significant impact on women's lives and time, the No Budget Babe will be launching another FREE resource, "From Broke to Ballin" on May 19. This webinar (which will be shared on the Facebook group here) with Nicole will walk people through the step by step process that was in the initial playbook (The Makin Money Moves) and will be available for playback following the launch.

To learn more about the No Budget Babe, visit the website here and follow on Instagram here and on TikTok here.

About the No Budget Babe

Nicole and the No Budget Babe team have helped THOUSANDS of twenty and thirty something women change their lives through financial coaching and resources. The No Budget Babe offers free resources and e-books (such as $100K in 30 days Challenge and the Makin Money Moves Ebook) and also offers a twelve week training program that includes modules and coaching calls with Nicole and her team. Nicole is a Certified Negotiations Expert, licensed top real estate broker, CEO, Money Coach, and financial literacy advocate. Nicole has been featured on various podcasts such as: Girls Gotta Eat, Let's Get Cozy and Make it Rain and is also All Things Money Series Host on NARCITY Canada,

