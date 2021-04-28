EQS Group-News: GoldenPeaks Capital Holding Ltd. / Key word(s): Agreement

Zug, April 28, 2021 - GoldenPeaks Capital secured a €35m bridge facility from Eiffel Investment Group to support the ongoing expansion of its Polish solar PV portfolio. Eiffel Energy Transition Fund and Eiffel Energy Transition Fund II subscribed to the bonds through a private offering.

The proceeds from the bonds enable GoldenPeaks Capital to accelerate the early construction work for its PV projects located in Poland. The facility will be first used for projects Alpha and Charlie that will have a total capacity of between 150MW - 200MW. The facility will then be recycled into other projects. Concurrently, it allows the group to secure preferential terms, and mitigate long lead times on key equipment procurement. This is particularly pertinent in the current era of disrupted global logistics.

The framework agreement that was signed between GoldenPeaks Capital and the Eiffel funds permits future proceeds to be allocated towards GoldenPeaks Capital's nascent Hungarian portfolio, the first projects are expected to be entered into the national auctions later this year.

Daniel Tain, President of GoldenPeaks Capital commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Eiffel Investment Group and being able to leverage their considerable expertise in financing the green economy. We look forward to a long relationship that will eventually expand beyond our initial projects in Poland."

Pierre-Antoine Machelon, CIO Energy Transition at Eiffel Investment Group, commented: "We are very happy to support the acceleration of GoldenPeaks Capital's investment program in Poland and its strategy to expand within central Europe. These markets are key to making the energy transition happen homogenously at the European level."

GoldenPeaks Capital is an international investor primarily active in the renewable energy and real estate sectors. Based in Europe, the group is building a strong pipeline of new projects in Poland and elsewhere within the EU.



Note: Eiffel Energy Transition and Eiffel Energy Transition II are close-ended funds, closed to new subscriptions and strictly reserved to institutional investors.

About Eiffel Investment Group

Eiffel Investment Group is an asset management firm specializing in corporate finance. The group now manages more than three billion euros and offers companies a wide range of private and listed debt and equity financing solutions. The group, which has significant equity capital, has established an institutional infrastructure and ensures a very strong alignment of interest with the fund's institutional investor clients. Eiffel Investment Group is an independent company owned by its team alongside Impala.