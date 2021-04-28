DJ EQS-News: Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited (6622) Announces Global Offering Results

EQS-News / 28/04/2021 / 22:01 UTC+8 Zhaoke Ophthalmology(6622) Announces Global Offering Results Final Offer Price Determined at HKUSD16.80 per Offer Share Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange On April 29, 2021[April 28, 2021, Hong Kong] Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited ("Zhaoke Ophthalmology" or the "Company"; stock code: 6622), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of therapies that address significant unmet medical needs, announced its offer price and the allotment results of its global offering. The Company's shares will commence trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) at 9:00 a.m., with the stock code 6622 in board lots of 500 shares each.The Hong Kong Offer Shares initially offered have been over-subscribed with a subscription rate of approximately over 56 times of the 12,357,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available for subscription. The Offer Shares initially offered under the International Offering have also been slightly over-subscribed with a subscription rate of approximately over 5.3 times of the 111,210,500 International Offer Shares initially available for subscription. Meanwhile, pursuant to the Cornerstone Investment Agreement that the Company entered into with the Cornerstone Investor s, the Cornerstone Investors have subscribed for 25,461,000 offer shares, representing approximately 20.60% of the number of offer shares under the Global Offering, assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised. Please refer to the section headed "Cornerstone Investors" in the Prospectus for further details relating to the Cornerstone Investors.The final offer price of Zhaoke Ophthalmology was determined at HKUSD 16.80 per Offer Share. The net proceeds to be received by the Company is estimated to be approximately HKUSD1,941.6 million from the Global Offering (after deduction of underwriting commissions and other listing related expenses paid or payable by the Company and prior to any exercise of the Over-allotment Option). The net proceeds will be used to fund the clinical development and commercialization of our Core Products, fund the continuing research and development activities as well as commercialization of the other drug candidates in our pipeline, carry out the production line expansion of our Nansha manufacturing facility in anticipation of our product launches in the coming years and fund the business development activities and the expansion of drug pipeline.Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Joint Representatives, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.Dr. Li Xiaoyi, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO of Zhaoke Ophthalmology, said, "We are very grateful for the support and attention from all the investors. The satisfactory share subscription reflects investors' confidence in the biopharmaceutical industry and our business and prospects. Getting listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange not only is an important milestone to the Company's development but also provides sufficient funds for the long-term development of the Company. Looking forward, the Company aims to root deeply in ophthalmic pharmaceutical industry, seize the market opportunities, actively enhance our core competitiveness, make full use of international unique financing platform, as well as our competitive advantages, with the goal of becoming a leader in China and the neighboring ASEAN countries, to further improve capability in the future, in order to maximize the value for the shareholders."File: Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited (6622) Announces Global Offering Results 28/04/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190096&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)