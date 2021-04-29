DJ EQS-News: Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited (6622) Successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK

EQS-News / 29/04/2021 / 12:16 UTC+8 Zhaoke Ophthalmology(6622) Successfully Listed on Main Board of SEHK[April 29, 2021, Hong Kong] Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited ("Zhaoke Ophthalmology" or the "Company"; stock code: 6622), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of therapies that address significant unmet medical needs, was successfully listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today.Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Joint Representatives, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.Dr. Li Xiaoyi, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO of Zhaoke Ophthalmology , said, "The official listing on HKEx today marks an important milestone for the development of Zhaoke Ophthalmology, signifying a high recognition on our past research and development output and our prospects, and building momentum for the Company's further and faster development. Meanwhile, entering the international capital market is beneficial for us to advance clinical development and commercialization of ophthalmic drug pipeline products, thereby upgrading our competitiveness. We are honored to receive enthusiastic supports from our investors. Looking forward, leveraging our research and development capabilities and Lee's Pharm's(stock code: 0950) strong global network of medical resources, Zhaoke Ophthalmology will dedicate to enhancing and expanding our drug pipeline, establishing a high-quality sales and marketing network and brand equity and recognition, to promote a long-term business development and to create fruitful value for shareholders. We are confident in the future development of the Company."File: Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited (6622) Successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK 29/04/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190269&application_name=news

