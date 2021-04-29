Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Announces Appointment of Don Lewis as Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

Tenured Financial Executive to Focus on Driving Forward Rollup Strategy

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the appointment of tenured financial executive Don Lewis as Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), responsible for driving forward the Company's M&A activities and overall strategic initiatives.

Mr. Lewis is a proven leader in strategic financial and organizational planning with over 30 years' experience with private equity sponsored companies and early-stage roll-ups. He has led or played a key role in over 50 mergers and acquisitions in a wide range of industries. His diverse industry experience includes manufacturing, wholesale, retail distribution, construction, and banking. Since 2015, Mr. Lewis served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of SourceLink, one of the top 5 largest privately held omni-channel direct marketing services firms in the country. Previously he served as VP Finance, CAO & Controller of Advance America, a consumer financial services company. Prior to that he served as CFO and other roles at Moore's Lumber & Building Supplies, Builderway, Pelican Companies and KPMG. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

"Don's deep experience and successful completion of over 50 mergers and acquisitions across numerous end markets makes him an ideal leader to help us further develop our M&A strategy," said David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "In this new role, Don will oversee and support our long-term growth through the identification, assessment, and execution of the Company's mergers, acquisitions, investments, and joint ventures with the objective of scaling revenues and delivering synergies across our suite of services. In addition to targeted organic growth, M&A will continue to be a core pillar of our overall growth strategy to expand market share and maximize long-term value creation for our shareholders."

"I'm excited to join David and the talented team at Solar Integrated Roofing on my first day Monday, May 3rd," added Don Lewis. "They have created a compelling value proposition with their transition into a national brand and the successful roll-up and integration of several key industry players. I hope to bring additional analytical rigor and a long-term strategic focus to the Company's corporate development activities, and work with the team to build on a growing legacy of successful acquisitions as we strive to create a national leader."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

