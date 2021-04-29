Smokeless tobacco alternative company Black Buffalo has announced NASCAR star Ryan Blaney as its newest brand ambassador. The deal widens Black Buffalo's existing presence among auto racing's adult-aged audience, especially those looking for a traditional smokeless tobacco alternative. Blaney himself was a Black Buffalo user before becoming a brand ambassador.

Blaney, 27, comes from an elite racing pedigree. His father, Dave Blaney, competed in over 470 NASCAR races in a career that spanned nearly two decades. Ryan's grandfather was sprint car and dirt track legend Lou Blaney. Ryan is in the midst of his tenth season racing for NASCAR titan Team Penske and his fourth full season racing in NASCAR's Cup Series, the premier series in stock car racing.

His previous three seasons have each resulted in top-10 Cup Series finishes, making Blaney one of the most exciting young drivers in the sport. After 10 races, he currently sits 5th in the 2021 standings with a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway and top-10 finishes at Las Vegas, Bristol, Phoenix, and Talladega.

Blaney joins mixed-martial arts legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone as Black Buffalo brand ambassadors as the company looks to cement itself in the competitive sports and lifestyle industries. Announcing Blaney places Black Buffalo deeply among two fervent fanbases, with Cerrone having signed in April 2020.

Company co-founder Jeffery David spoke about the deal with Ryan Blaney, saying: "Ryan is an ideal extension of the Black Buffalo family. His career as a rising star is much like our journey as a company. Not to mention how perfectly his character, interests, and personality align with our brand ethos."

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has sought to create an alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, including long cut and pouch product varieties. Their product line boasts eight options containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine without tobacco leaves or stems. A new lineup of tobacco-free and nicotine-free products, branded ZERO, recently launched. According to the press release, Black Buffalo's revenue has increased four-fold since the start of 2020.

Black Buffalo delivers the taste and experience of traditional smokeless tobacco products including taste, texture, and color without the tobacco leaf or stem. The company spent five years researching and developing the product line, made from a specific edible green leaf variety with added food-safe ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade nicotine.

