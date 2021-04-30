Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
WKN: A1JA84 ISIN: US2265521078 Ticker-Symbol:  
30.04.2021 | 20:56
Crexendo, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call on May 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference entry code 748152. A replay of the call will be available until May 18, 2021 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 41164.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



