REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Launches First Mass Market National Advertising Campaign

"Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You" Campaign Aimed to Increase Direct-to-Consumer Revenue and Raise Awareness of Reviv3's Flagship 3-Part Hair Care System

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced the launch of the Company's first mass market advertising campaign aimed at growing direct-to-consumer revenues and raising awareness of Reviv3's flagship 3-part hair care system.

The new ad campaign, which is expected to be the largest and broadest yet, reflects the Company's long-term strategy of growing its direct-to-consumer business. The campaign will target the Company's core customer base as well as younger consumers through a multi-faceted digital media advertising campaign spanning multiple social media channels, driving targeted sales of the Company's flagship 3-part hair care system.

"Building off the early success of our revitalized direct-to-consumer strategy, we are poised to further accelerate revenue growth through the launch of this aggressive mass market national advertising campaign using leading digital and social media channels," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reviv3 Procare. "While our primary focus will be to engage our existing customer base, the breadth of this campaign aims to expand our appeal amongst millennials. Several research studies have indicated that millennials are at risk to experience hair-loss earlier in life than previous generations did, making Reviv3's flagship product a natural fit for this massive segment of the market. I look forward to reporting the results of this exciting new campaign as we work to deliver a strong ROI for our valued shareholders."

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

