The €400 million, three-year scheme will guarantee price stability for developers while limiting costs to the Danish treasury and applies to on and offshore wind, wave power and hydro, as well as solar.The European Commission today announced it has approved Denmark"s proposed DKK3 billion (€403 million) renewables incentive program. The Danish government has proposed a contracts-for-difference incentive system which will see applicants competitively bid to secure the lowest guaranteed strike price for the electricity they generate. Renewables plants will receive the wholesale electricity price ...

