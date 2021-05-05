Operating Platform for the Restaurant Industry, Foodetective for Business, Announces $2M in Seed Funding to Launch Their New Unified API

New Version Allows F&B Businesses To Manage, Integrate and Aggregate Their Entire Tech Stack on a Single Dashboard and Operating System. Enables Businesses To Manage Their Apps in a Custom Interface Using a Simple Plug and Play Technology

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Foodetective, the universal platform and interface for restaurant systems and software, today announces $2 million in seed funding and the introduction of its new API and interface. Now integrating services from 300+ vendor partners and POS providers such as Square, Uber Eats, Stripe and Orkestro, and hundreds of wholesalers including Nestlé and other leading FMCG companies, Foodetective allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized dashboard and access all of their digital subscriptions from a single app manager. This solution solves the industry's challenging problem of a completely decentralized tech stack.

Currently Foodetective's platform hosts 17,500+ businesses (restaurants, bars and F&B companies) across Europe. In the U.S., Foodetective will soon be available through its global partners and wholesalers.

"Today's restaurants easily use more than a dozen different apps to manage their daily operations and there is no universal operating system to simplify the process," Andrea Tassistro, founder and CEO of Foodetective said. "Centralizing all of the heavy tech and API architectures used by the industry requires time, expense, and a technical team; things that many restaurants simply do not have. At Foodetective, we're proposing a fresh vision on how restaurants can manage their technology."

This past year due to the pandemic, restaurant managers have been pressured to increase digital operations. According to the NPD Group, digital orders to restaurants in the U.S. rose 145% in December 2020 compared to a year earlier. Square's Future of Restaurants 2021 report said that 88% of U.S. restaurants are considering a switch to digital-only menus. With the growth of takeout, restaurants have had to pivot to new delivery and take-away systems, as well as increase their social media presence.

Foodetective's plug and play technology makes it easy for restaurant operators to select the partner platforms they use in-house, as well as to search for new services they might need. Solutions offered on the single platform include reservations, delivery, HR, social media, logistics, waste management, community management, stock management, recruiting, finances, wholesalers, and point of sale (POS). By partnering with as many restaurant service providers as possible, Foodetective is effectively becoming a "Stripe" for the restaurant industry.

The platform also aggregates data from the different services used into a custom analytics dashboard for each client, eliminating the fragmented approach and the related cluttered restaurant reception desk. "It is a common problem for our customers -- their need for multiple tech solutions operating independently and their need for multiple hardware devices for all of the different programs. It is literally a mess," Tassitro said.

The platform is appropriate for large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized businesses past the pen and paper stage. It is available both as a freemium service with commission or as a monthly subscription. With the monthly service, there are no additional fees on any transactions.

"Having to manage two locations, many tools and systems on a daily basis, Foodetective has transformed my business operations. I can now seamlessly and effortlessly manage all my platforms in one place," Raphael Tamman, Molokai founder and Foodetective client, said.

About Foodetective For Business

Foodetective For Business is a SaaS marketplace and multi-channel commerce platform designed for large and small restaurants and all food and beverage services. It enables any restaurant to manage, integrate and aggregate apps into a unique single interface, offering each client a tailor-made dashboard based on their tech stack and needs. Based in Geneva and in Paris, Foodetective has raised $2 million in a Pre-A round from angel investors Serge Schoen, Filippo Catalano, Imai Jen La Plante, and Charles Lorenceau. More than 17,500 food and beverage businesses use the Foodetective platform including these notable food businesses: Shiso Burger in Geneva, Neko Ramen in Paris, and Tommy's Burgers in London, to name a few. For more information, visit business.foodetective.co.

