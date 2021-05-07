Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
Dow Jones News
07.05.2021 | 08:34
ROCTOOL: Partnership between CEA and ROCTOOL to create photovoltaic panels of tomorrow

DJ ROCTOOL: Partnership between CEA and ROCTOOL to create photovoltaic panels of tomorrow 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Partnership between CEA and ROCTOOL to create photovoltaic panels of tomorrow 
07-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
7th May 2021 - 8am CEST 
 
 
 
Partnership between CEA and ROCTOOL to create photovoltaic panels of tomorrow 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, were selected as part of the EasyPOC program to develop the photovoltaic panels of tomorrow with CEA. 
As part of the EasyPOC system, financed 100% by the Region Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with the CEA, this partnership aims to 
rethink and design panels in an eco-friendly manner. For 12 months, the CEA laboratories at INES and Roctool will 
collaborate on the design of innovative photovoltaic panels, with faster manufacturing and made using recycled and bio 
based materials, for new applications including different methods of transport, water sports, automotive etc. 
CEA took part in a webinar organized by Roctool where they presented the LIT technology, Light Induction Tooling. 
CEA noticed the relevance and performance possible thanks to these increasingly innovative and eco-responsible 
processes. 
"Roctool is very proud to have been chosen for this partnership which will make solar energy greener and eco 
responsible by optimizing photovoltaic panels. With a rich and particularly innovative ecosystem in the 
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, together with our neighbor INES, the world leader in solar technologies, we will be able 
to benefit from their technological platform and their recognized skills to lead to a proof of concept." explains 
Mathieu Boulanger, Roctool CEO. 
 
Contact press / Investor Relations 
 
 
 
Aelium Finance 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelium.fr 
 
About Roctool: www.roctool.com 
Founded in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and 
systems. The Roctool induction process, perfectly adapted to plastic injection and compression molding, is available in 
many configurations to meet industrial requirements. Roctool's research and development team is constantly adapting its 
technologies to new materials, particularly metals. Roctool is the leader in heat and cool technologies, and today 
offers HDPlastics to plastic molders, Light Induction Tooling technology - LIT to suppliers of composite parts 
and Induction Dual Heating technology - IDH for complete molding solutions. The processes developed by Roctool are 
used in production by leading brands in innovative sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and 
electronics. They offer many advantages, including reduced cycle times, excellent surface quality, weight and 
performance savings, which allows manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced. Roctool is listed on 
the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool 
also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China. 
 
About CEA: www.cea.fr 
The CEA is a major player in research serving the French State, economy and citizens. It provides concrete solutions to 
their needs in four main areas: energy transition, digital transition, technologies for the medicine of the future, 
defense and security. 
CEA-Liten is a member of «Institut Carnot Énergies du Futur ». Based in CEA Grenoble and INES (Chambéry) centers. It is 
dedicated to the energy transition. Its activities focus on several key areas: solar energy, smart grid management, 
batteries storage and hydrogen in order to improve energy efficiency and circular economy approach. CEA-Liten covers a 
wide range of applications in energy production and distribution, transportation, industrial processes, and environment 
markets. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Partnership between CEA and ROCTOOL to create photovoltaic panels of tomorrow 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1193671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1193671 07-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
