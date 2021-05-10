Anzeige
Montag, 10.05.2021
Trigger einer heftigen Turnaroundrallye am Montag?
Dow Jones News
10.05.2021 | 08:31
Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: Strategic Investment by leading international express delivery company 
10-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
DATE: 10 May 2021 
 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
 
Strategic investment by leading international express delivery company 
 
Samarkand Group plc, the recently floated cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce a 
placing of 2,737,840 new ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 115 pence raising GBP3,148,516 from United 
Win Asia Limited as part of a strategic investment to further develop the Group's international expansion and 
technology. The placing price represents a discount of 20.3% to the 30 day Volume Weighted Average Price of a 
Samarkand share preceding this announcement being 144 pence. 
 
On 22 March 2021, the Company floated on the APEX segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") following 
a significantly oversubscribed fundraising of GBP17 million at an issue price of 115 pence per share, which was scaled up 
from the original GBP10 million target to accommodate demand from institutional investors and Qualified Investors. The 
proceeds of the fundraising have begun to be applied by the Company to further develop the Nomad Platform's 
functionality and brand services, expanding the Group's business development activities and to make further strategic 
acquisitions. 
 
The parent company of United Win Asia Limited, S.F. Holding Co., Ltd., ("SF Holding") trades on the Shenzhen Stock 
Exchange (SZSE: 002352) with a market capitalisation of approximately CNY289 billion (GBP32 billion) as at 30 April 2021. 
 SF Holding is a leading express delivery company in China employing over 100,000 people globally as at the end of 
2020. SF Holding's global reach and logistics and delivery network in China combine strongly with Samarkand Group's 
Nomad technology platform, and as a result the two companies are providing the full solution to allow international 
brands to access this market. 
 
Application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth 
Market ("Admission") of the 2,737,840 New Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will 
rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares and Admission is expected to become 
effective on 13 May 2021. 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
Following Admission of the 2,737,840 New Ordinary Shares on 13 May 2021, the Company's enlarged issued share capital 
will comprise of 54,714,783 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the 
denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a 
change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
Samarkand Group CEO David Hampstead commented: "SF Holding, with its global coverage and extensive delivery capability 
in China allows us to address a wide range of international clients with our technology solutions. We have worked with 
SF Holding commercially for some time and this strategic investment is a massive vote of confidence in our expanding 
relationship and is a natural progression as we look to increase our capability and footprint internationally." 
 
 
 
 
 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Samarkand Group plc                     Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                              http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker       +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                              IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
 
 
Alma PR                           +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
