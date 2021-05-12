~ Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals experiences significant growth since the closing of Plant&Co's acquisition in early February 2021 ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to report a 53% increase in monthly sales for April 2021 compared to February 2021. The increase in sales marks consecutive monthly growth since the closing of the Holy Crap Breakfast Cereal acquisition announced on February 12, 2021.

"We have invested a lot of time and capital to bring Holy Crap Cereal brands from its humble beginnings in BC to becoming a national brand known to Canadian's coast to coast available at over 600 locations. Its great to see our investment paying such early rewards," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "The consecutive monthly sales growth is a key business driver for the Company in 2021, and one we intend to continue to extend. In a relatively short amount of time Holy Crap has introduced new packaging for the breakfast cereal SKUs, increased product development efforts, introduced a new flavour targeted at the emerging US market including various US retailor platforms, and has initiated other efforts to developing new and innovative products for new categories of consumers. Under Plant&Co Brands we will continue to expand a successful distribution model with access to wholesale suppliers, distribution partners and other and Canadian-wide enterprises. I look forward to continued growth and a successful 2021."

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes greats, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Holy Crap offers four distinct flavours all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top nine allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.





Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals - healthy Gut, healthy mind!

Emerging research has connected a healthy gut with a healthy mind, and Holy Crap customers' reviews continue to confirm that its breakfast cereals contribute to a healthful digestive tract. With many people experiencing digestive sensitivities, Holy Crap has developed the right formulation to get people moving.

As featured on CBC's Dragons Den, Holy Crap is focused on creating innovative brands and products inspired to improve lives through simple, quality ingredients. Holy Crap has built a successful distribution model allowing consumers to find Holy Crap in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, Whole Foods, Safeway, Natures Fare, Choices Market, Nature's Emporium, IGA, Calgary Co-Op, Organic Garage, Big Carrot, Ambrosia, and more recently YamChops, Grande Cheese, UNFI, and Sobeys with more stores to come! Holy Crap also has a loyal consumer following in many independent grocery stores. You can also find Holy Crap online at www.well.ca, www.spud.ca www.legendshaul.com, www.holycrap.com, www.yamchops.com, and www.amazon.ca.

The global market for breakfast cereals is large and growing. According to a recent report from the Business Research Company, the global breakfast cereal market is expected to grow from $56.86 billion in 2020 to $60.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. While the year-over-year growth is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the impact of COVID-19, the market is estimated to reach $75.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Growing adoption of convenience foods and rising health consciousness are likely to augment the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period. Furthermore, people's tendencies to consume healthy products, mostly in western countries, also play a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

