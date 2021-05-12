Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Record revenues with 33% growth, coupled with Calian's largest acquisition to date
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning & Information Technology segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $138 million, representing a 33% increase from the $104 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.
Second quarter 2021 highlights:
?
Record quarterly revenue of $138 million, an increase of 33%
?
Record level of adjusted EBITDA(1) at $14.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 39%
?
78th consecutive profitable quarter
?
New contract signings of $138 million in the quarter
?
Dividend of $0.28 per share
"It is my pleasure to announce another record quarter for the Company with both revenue, and adjusted EBITDA at all-time highs." said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "The performance of our Health segment was particularly impressive. We have seen increased demand across all of our Health services, and our team has been able to respond in short order, and deliver superior services in a very difficult environment."
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter was $14.2 million, an increase of 39% from $10.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit,(1) which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $10.3 million for the quarter; which increased by 51% from the $6.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
"Our investments in organic revenue growth was evident with all four segments showing growth over the previous year. Our recent acquisitions in Advanced Technologies and Information Technology has contributed to our margin growth." stated Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "With the recent completion of our equity offering and our new debt facility, the Company is in excellent liquidity position to invest in our future growth."
The Company closed the largest acquisition of its history in the quarter through Dapasoft Inc. This acquisition will facilitate Calian's next chapter of growth and further expand its delivery of Healthcare, IT Services and Cybersecurity solutions to its clients.
"We had last updated our guidance in late February following the acquisition of Dapasoft Inc. We have maintained this guidance which would represent our fourth consecutive year of double digit revenue growth, and significantly higher EBITDA margins", continued Ford. "I want to thank the Calian team for their continued service excellence and delivery in these trying times".
GUIDANCE
|Current Guidance
|Low
|High
Revenue
|$
|476,000
|$
|516,000
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|45,000
|$
|49,000
Adjusted net profit
|$
|29,350
|$
|32,650
Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding
|10,650,000
About Calian
Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Our Health services team also provides management and strategy services to pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials and delivers patient support programs. The Learning segment is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services, products and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canadian and international markets.
For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com/investor-resources or contact us at ir@calian.com.
Kevin Ford
President and Chief Executive Officer
613-599-8600
Patrick Houston
Chief Financial Officer
613-599-8600
Media inquiries:
613-599-8600 x 2298
DISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.
Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664· General Info email: info@calian.com
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|119,927
|$
|24,235
Accounts receivable
|110,517
|81,109
Work in process
|75,516
|84,132
Inventory
|6,602
|6,095
Prepaid expenses
|8,325
|6,707
Derivative assets
|128
|358
Total current assets
|321,015
|202,636
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
|3,576
|3,924
Equipment
|12,506
|11,655
Application software
|4,381
|3,092
Right of use asset
|16,934
|17,595
Investment and loan receivable
|670
|670
Acquired intangible assets
|60,391
|36,191
Goodwill
|100,646
|55,290
Total non-current assets
|199,104
|128,417
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|520,119
|$
|331,053
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Line of Credit
|$
|55,000
|$
|-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|76,473
|72,007
Contingent earn-out
|11,392
|3,251
Provisions
|1,019
|1,038
Unearned contract revenue
|25,816
|13,435
Derivative liabilities
|33
|152
Lease obligations
|3,031
|2,790
Total current liabilities
|172,764
|92,673
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
|16,000
|16,800
Contingent earn-out
|22,929
|11,913
Deferred tax liabilities
|16,650
|9,261
Total non-current liabilities
|55,579
|37,974
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|228,343
|130,647
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
|193,287
|107,931
Contributed surplus
|1,787
|2,002
Retained earnings
|94,509
|92,030
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|2,193
|(1,557
|)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|291,776
|200,406
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|520,119
|$
|331,053
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,247,360
|9,760,032
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
|$
|42,731
|$
|39,856
|$
|80,061
|$
|79,899
Health
|52,917
|32,241
|99,970
|62,251
Learning
|20,901
|17,334
|38,948
|32,442
Information Technology
|21,921
|15,060
|35,692
|29,143
Total Revenue
|138,470
|104,491
|254,671
|203,735
Cost of revenues
|104,956
|80,988
|194,935
|159,977
Gross profit
|33,514
|23,503
|59,736
|43,758
Selling and marketing
|4,035
|3,344
|7,399
|6,121
General and administration
|14,358
|9,528
|25,974
|18,186
Research and development
|968
|436
|1,805
|850
Profit before under noted items
|14,153
|10,195
|24,558
|18,601
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
|1,046
|584
|2,046
|1,156
Depreciation of right of use asset
|774
|685
|1,503
|1,356
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,041
|1,217
|5,159
|2,106
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
Deemed compensation
|503
|-
|2,350
|-
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|1,266
|289
|1,650
|496
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
|7,523
|7,420
|11,850
|13,588
Lease obligations interest expense
|114
|122
|231
|232
Interest expense (income)
|233
|178
|245
|241
Profit before income tax expense
|7,176
|7,120
|11,374
|13,115
Income tax expense - current
|2,195
|2,048
|4,214
|4,027
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred
|(534
|)
|(204
|)
|(839
|)
|(521
|)
Total income tax expense
|1,661
|1,844
|3,375
|3,506
NET PROFIT
|$
|5,515
|$
|5,276
|$
|7,999
|$
|9,609
Net profit per share:
Basic
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.15
Diluted
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.13
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
|$
|5,515
|$
|5,276
|$
|7,999
|$
|9,609
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense (income)
|233
|178
|245
|241
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|1,266
|289
|1,650
|496
Lease obligations interest expense
|114
|122
|231
|232
Income tax expense
|1,661
|1,844
|3,375
|3,506
Employee share purchase plan expense
|102
|46
|248
|46
Share based compensation expense
|574
|319
|1,023
|592
Depreciation and amortization
|4,861
|2,486
|8,708
|4,618
Deemed compensation
|1,098
|-
|2,945
|-
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
|15,424
|10,560
|26,424
|19,239
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
|(14,424
|)
|(5,044
|)
|(21,432
|)
|(10,722
|)
Work in process
|(1,831
|)
|(13,381
|)
|10,805
|(26,235
|)
Prepaid expenses
|(2,169
|)
|(480
|)
|(1,403
|)
|(192
|)
Inventory
|295
|(501
|)
|(430
|)
|(1,045
|)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|9,193
|4,682
|2,710
|3,708
Unearned contract revenue
|4,042
|2,877
|9,216
|2,853
|10,530
|(1,287
|)
|25,890
|(12,394
|)
Interest received (paid)
|(945
|)
|(300
|)
|(1,074
|)
|(491
|)
Income tax recovered (paid)
|(3,397
|)
|(3,550
|)
|(7,099
|)
|(4,831
|)
|6,188
|(5,137
|)
|17,717
|(17,716
|)
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
|77,049
|65,695
|77,897
|66,412
Dividends
|(2,776
|)
|(2,259
|)
|(5,520
|)
|(4,491
|)
Draw (repayment) on line of credit
|55,000
|(26,180
|)
|55,000
|(13,000
|)
Payment of lease obligations
|(771
|)
|(613
|)
|(1,480
|)
|(1,227
|)
|128,502
|36,643
|125,897
|47,694
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments and loan receivable
|-
|-
|-
|(100
|)
Business acquisitions
|(43,864
|)
|(10,433
|)
|(45,492
|)
|(10,433
|)
Capitalized research and development
|(93
|)
|(457
|)
|(212
|)
|(1,115
|)
Equipment and application software
|(1,086
|)
|(1,802
|)
|(2,218
|)
|(2,256
|)
|(45,043
|)
|(12,692
|)
|(47,922
|)
|(13,904
|)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
|$
|89,647
|$
|18,814
|$
|95,692
|$
|16,074
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|30,280
|14,395
|24,235
|17,135
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|119,927
|$
|33,209
|$
|119,927
|$
|33,209
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|5,515
|$
|5,276
|$
|7,999
|$
|9,609
Depreciation of equipment and application software
|1,046
|584
|2,046
|1,156
Depreciation of right of use asset
|774
|685
|1,503
|1,356
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,041
|1,217
|5,159
|2,106
Lease interest expense
|114
|122
|231
|232
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|1,266
|289
|1,650
|496
Interest expense (income)
|233
|178
|245
|241
Deemed Compensation
|503
|-
|2,350
|-
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
Income tax
|1,661
|1,844
|3,375
|3,506
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|14,153
|$
|10,195
|$
|24,558
|$
|18,601
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|5,515
|$
|5,276
|$
|7,999
|$
|9,609
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|1,266
|289
|1,650
|496
Deemed Compensation
|503
|-
|2,350
|-
Amortization of intangibles
|3,041
|1,217
|5,159
|2,106
Adjusted net profit
|$
|10,325
|$
|6,782
|$
|17,158
|$
|12,110
Weighted average number of common shares basic
|10,091,840
|8,824,150
|9,937,876
|8,383,959
Adjusted EPS Basic
|1.02
|0.77
|1.73
|1.44
Adjusted EPS Diluted
|1.02
|0.76
|1.71
|1.43
The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647065/Calian-Reports-Record-Second-Quarter-Results