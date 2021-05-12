Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2021 | 22:32
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Record revenues with 33% growth, coupled with Calian's largest acquisition to date

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning & Information Technology segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $138 million, representing a 33% increase from the $104 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Second quarter 2021 highlights:

?

Record quarterly revenue of $138 million, an increase of 33%

?

Record level of adjusted EBITDA(1) at $14.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 39%

?

78th consecutive profitable quarter

?

New contract signings of $138 million in the quarter

?

Dividend of $0.28 per share

"It is my pleasure to announce another record quarter for the Company with both revenue, and adjusted EBITDA at all-time highs." said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "The performance of our Health segment was particularly impressive. We have seen increased demand across all of our Health services, and our team has been able to respond in short order, and deliver superior services in a very difficult environment."

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter was $14.2 million, an increase of 39% from $10.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit,(1) which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $10.3 million for the quarter; which increased by 51% from the $6.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

"Our investments in organic revenue growth was evident with all four segments showing growth over the previous year. Our recent acquisitions in Advanced Technologies and Information Technology has contributed to our margin growth." stated Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "With the recent completion of our equity offering and our new debt facility, the Company is in excellent liquidity position to invest in our future growth."

The Company closed the largest acquisition of its history in the quarter through Dapasoft Inc. This acquisition will facilitate Calian's next chapter of growth and further expand its delivery of Healthcare, IT Services and Cybersecurity solutions to its clients.

"We had last updated our guidance in late February following the acquisition of Dapasoft Inc. We have maintained this guidance which would represent our fourth consecutive year of double digit revenue growth, and significantly higher EBITDA margins", continued Ford. "I want to thank the Calian team for their continued service excellence and delivery in these trying times".

GUIDANCE

 Current Guidance
Low High
Revenue
 $476,000 $516,000
Adjusted EBITDA
 $45,000 $49,000
Adjusted net profit
 $29,350 $32,650
Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding
 10,650,000

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Our Health services team also provides management and strategy services to pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials and delivers patient support programs. The Learning segment is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services, products and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canadian and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com/investor-resources or contact us at ir@calian.com.

Kevin Ford
President and Chief Executive Officer
613-599-8600

Patrick Houston
Chief Financial Officer
613-599-8600

Media inquiries:
613-599-8600 x 2298

DISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664· General Info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 March 31, September 30,
2021 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
 $119,927 $24,235
Accounts receivable
 110,517 81,109
Work in process
 75,516 84,132
Inventory
 6,602 6,095
Prepaid expenses
 8,325 6,707
Derivative assets
 128 358
Total current assets
 321,015 202,636
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
 3,576 3,924
Equipment
 12,506 11,655
Application software
 4,381 3,092
Right of use asset
 16,934 17,595
Investment and loan receivable
 670 670
Acquired intangible assets
 60,391 36,191
Goodwill
 100,646 55,290
Total non-current assets
 199,104 128,417
TOTAL ASSETS
 $520,119 $331,053
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Line of Credit
 $55,000 $-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
 76,473 72,007
Contingent earn-out
 11,392 3,251
Provisions
 1,019 1,038
Unearned contract revenue
 25,816 13,435
Derivative liabilities
 33 152
Lease obligations
 3,031 2,790
Total current liabilities
 172,764 92,673
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
 16,000 16,800
Contingent earn-out
 22,929 11,913
Deferred tax liabilities
 16,650 9,261
Total non-current liabilities
 55,579 37,974
TOTAL LIABILITIES
 228,343 130,647
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
 193,287 107,931
Contributed surplus
 1,787 2,002
Retained earnings
 94,509 92,030
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 2,193 (1,557)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 291,776 200,406
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 $520,119 $331,053
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
 11,247,360 9,760,032

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three months ended Six months ended
March 31, March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
 $42,731 $39,856 $80,061 $79,899
Health
 52,917 32,241 99,970 62,251
Learning
 20,901 17,334 38,948 32,442
Information Technology
 21,921 15,060 35,692 29,143
Total Revenue
 138,470 104,491 254,671 203,735
Cost of revenues
 104,956 80,988 194,935 159,977
Gross profit
 33,514 23,503 59,736 43,758
Selling and marketing
 4,035 3,344 7,399 6,121
General and administration
 14,358 9,528 25,974 18,186
Research and development
 968 436 1,805 850
Profit before under noted items
 14,153 10,195 24,558 18,601
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
 1,046 584 2,046 1,156
Depreciation of right of use asset
 774 685 1,503 1,356
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
 3,041 1,217 5,159 2,106
Other changes in fair value
 - - - (101)
Deemed compensation
 503 - 2,350 -
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
 1,266 289 1,650 496
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
 7,523 7,420 11,850 13,588
Lease obligations interest expense
 114 122 231 232
Interest expense (income)
 233 178 245 241
Profit before income tax expense
 7,176 7,120 11,374 13,115
Income tax expense - current
 2,195 2,048 4,214 4,027
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred
 (534) (204) (839) (521)
Total income tax expense
 1,661 1,844 3,375 3,506
NET PROFIT
 $5,515 $5,276 $7,999 $9,609
Net profit per share:
Basic
 $0.55 $0.60 $0.80 $1.15
Diluted
 $0.54 $0.59 $0.80 $1.13

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands)

 Three months ended Six months ended
March 31, March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
 $5,515 $5,276 $7,999 $9,609
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense (income)
 233 178 245 241
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
 1,266 289 1,650 496
Lease obligations interest expense
 114 122 231 232
Income tax expense
 1,661 1,844 3,375 3,506
Employee share purchase plan expense
 102 46 248 46
Share based compensation expense
 574 319 1,023 592
Depreciation and amortization
 4,861 2,486 8,708 4,618
Deemed compensation
 1,098 - 2,945 -
Other changes in fair value
 - - - (101)
 15,424 10,560 26,424 19,239
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
 (14,424) (5,044) (21,432) (10,722)
Work in process
 (1,831) (13,381) 10,805 (26,235)
Prepaid expenses
 (2,169) (480) (1,403) (192)
Inventory
 295 (501) (430) (1,045)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
 9,193 4,682 2,710 3,708
Unearned contract revenue
 4,042 2,877 9,216 2,853
10,530 (1,287) 25,890 (12,394)
Interest received (paid)
 (945) (300) (1,074) (491)
Income tax recovered (paid)
 (3,397) (3,550) (7,099) (4,831)
 6,188 (5,137) 17,717 (17,716)
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
 77,049 65,695 77,897 66,412
Dividends
 (2,776) (2,259) (5,520) (4,491)
Draw (repayment) on line of credit
 55,000 (26,180) 55,000 (13,000)
Payment of lease obligations
 (771) (613) (1,480) (1,227)
 128,502 36,643 125,897 47,694
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments and loan receivable
 - - - (100)
Business acquisitions
 (43,864) (10,433) (45,492) (10,433)
Capitalized research and development
 (93) (457) (212) (1,115)
Equipment and application software
 (1,086) (1,802) (2,218) (2,256)
 (45,043) (12,692) (47,922) (13,904)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
 $89,647 $18,814 $95,692 $16,074
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
 30,280 14,395 24,235 17,135
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
 $119,927 $33,209 $119,927 $33,209

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

 Three months ended Six months ended
March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net profit
 $5,515 $5,276 $7,999 $9,609
Depreciation of equipment and application software
 1,046 584 2,046 1,156
Depreciation of right of use asset
 774 685 1,503 1,356
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
 3,041 1,217 5,159 2,106
Lease interest expense
 114 122 231 232
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
 1,266 289 1,650 496
Interest expense (income)
 233 178 245 241
Deemed Compensation
 503 - 2,350 -
Other changes in fair value
 - - - (101)
Income tax
 1,661 1,844 3,375 3,506
Adjusted EBITDA
 $14,153 $10,195 $24,558 $18,601

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

 Three months ended Six months ended
March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net profit
 $5,515 $5,276 $7,999 $9,609
Other changes in fair value
 - - - (101)
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
 1,266 289 1,650 496
Deemed Compensation
 503 - 2,350 -
Amortization of intangibles
 3,041 1,217 5,159 2,106
Adjusted net profit
 $10,325 $6,782 $17,158 $12,110
Weighted average number of common shares basic
 10,091,840 8,824,150 9,937,876 8,383,959
Adjusted EPS Basic
 1.02 0.77 1.73 1.44
Adjusted EPS Diluted
 1.02 0.76 1.71 1.43

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647065/Calian-Reports-Record-Second-Quarter-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.