Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Record revenues with 33% growth, coupled with Calian's largest acquisition to date

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning & Information Technology segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $138 million, representing a 33% increase from the $104 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Second quarter 2021 highlights:

? Record quarterly revenue of $138 million, an increase of 33%

? Record level of adjusted EBITDA(1) at $14.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 39%

? 78th consecutive profitable quarter

? New contract signings of $138 million in the quarter

? Dividend of $0.28 per share

"It is my pleasure to announce another record quarter for the Company with both revenue, and adjusted EBITDA at all-time highs." said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "The performance of our Health segment was particularly impressive. We have seen increased demand across all of our Health services, and our team has been able to respond in short order, and deliver superior services in a very difficult environment."

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter was $14.2 million, an increase of 39% from $10.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit,(1) which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $10.3 million for the quarter; which increased by 51% from the $6.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

"Our investments in organic revenue growth was evident with all four segments showing growth over the previous year. Our recent acquisitions in Advanced Technologies and Information Technology has contributed to our margin growth." stated Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "With the recent completion of our equity offering and our new debt facility, the Company is in excellent liquidity position to invest in our future growth."

The Company closed the largest acquisition of its history in the quarter through Dapasoft Inc. This acquisition will facilitate Calian's next chapter of growth and further expand its delivery of Healthcare, IT Services and Cybersecurity solutions to its clients.

"We had last updated our guidance in late February following the acquisition of Dapasoft Inc. We have maintained this guidance which would represent our fourth consecutive year of double digit revenue growth, and significantly higher EBITDA margins", continued Ford. "I want to thank the Calian team for their continued service excellence and delivery in these trying times".

GUIDANCE

Current Guidance Low High Revenue $ 476,000 $ 516,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,000 $ 49,000 Adjusted net profit $ 29,350 $ 32,650 Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding 10,650,000

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Our Health services team also provides management and strategy services to pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials and delivers patient support programs. The Learning segment is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services, products and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canadian and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com/investor-resources or contact us at ir@calian.com .

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600

Patrick Houston

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,927 $ 24,235 Accounts receivable 110,517 81,109 Work in process 75,516 84,132 Inventory 6,602 6,095 Prepaid expenses 8,325 6,707 Derivative assets 128 358 Total current assets 321,015 202,636 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 3,576 3,924 Equipment 12,506 11,655 Application software 4,381 3,092 Right of use asset 16,934 17,595 Investment and loan receivable 670 670 Acquired intangible assets 60,391 36,191 Goodwill 100,646 55,290 Total non-current assets 199,104 128,417 TOTAL ASSETS $ 520,119 $ 331,053 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Line of Credit $ 55,000 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 76,473 72,007 Contingent earn-out 11,392 3,251 Provisions 1,019 1,038 Unearned contract revenue 25,816 13,435 Derivative liabilities 33 152 Lease obligations 3,031 2,790 Total current liabilities 172,764 92,673 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 16,000 16,800 Contingent earn-out 22,929 11,913 Deferred tax liabilities 16,650 9,261 Total non-current liabilities 55,579 37,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 228,343 130,647 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 193,287 107,931 Contributed surplus 1,787 2,002 Retained earnings 94,509 92,030 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,193 (1,557 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 291,776 200,406 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 520,119 $ 331,053 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,247,360 9,760,032

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 42,731 $ 39,856 $ 80,061 $ 79,899 Health 52,917 32,241 99,970 62,251 Learning 20,901 17,334 38,948 32,442 Information Technology 21,921 15,060 35,692 29,143 Total Revenue 138,470 104,491 254,671 203,735 Cost of revenues 104,956 80,988 194,935 159,977 Gross profit 33,514 23,503 59,736 43,758 Selling and marketing 4,035 3,344 7,399 6,121 General and administration 14,358 9,528 25,974 18,186 Research and development 968 436 1,805 850 Profit before under noted items 14,153 10,195 24,558 18,601 Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 1,046 584 2,046 1,156 Depreciation of right of use asset 774 685 1,503 1,356 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,041 1,217 5,159 2,106 Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) Deemed compensation 503 - 2,350 - Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,266 289 1,650 496 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 7,523 7,420 11,850 13,588 Lease obligations interest expense 114 122 231 232 Interest expense (income) 233 178 245 241 Profit before income tax expense 7,176 7,120 11,374 13,115 Income tax expense - current 2,195 2,048 4,214 4,027 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (534 ) (204 ) (839 ) (521 ) Total income tax expense 1,661 1,844 3,375 3,506 NET PROFIT $ 5,515 $ 5,276 $ 7,999 $ 9,609 Net profit per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.60 $ 0.80 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.80 $ 1.13

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 5,515 $ 5,276 $ 7,999 $ 9,609 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense (income) 233 178 245 241 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,266 289 1,650 496 Lease obligations interest expense 114 122 231 232 Income tax expense 1,661 1,844 3,375 3,506 Employee share purchase plan expense 102 46 248 46 Share based compensation expense 574 319 1,023 592 Depreciation and amortization 4,861 2,486 8,708 4,618 Deemed compensation 1,098 - 2,945 - Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) 15,424 10,560 26,424 19,239 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (14,424 ) (5,044 ) (21,432 ) (10,722 ) Work in process (1,831 ) (13,381 ) 10,805 (26,235 ) Prepaid expenses (2,169 ) (480 ) (1,403 ) (192 ) Inventory 295 (501 ) (430 ) (1,045 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,193 4,682 2,710 3,708 Unearned contract revenue 4,042 2,877 9,216 2,853 10,530 (1,287 ) 25,890 (12,394 ) Interest received (paid) (945 ) (300 ) (1,074 ) (491 ) Income tax recovered (paid) (3,397 ) (3,550 ) (7,099 ) (4,831 ) 6,188 (5,137 ) 17,717 (17,716 ) CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 77,049 65,695 77,897 66,412 Dividends (2,776 ) (2,259 ) (5,520 ) (4,491 ) Draw (repayment) on line of credit 55,000 (26,180 ) 55,000 (13,000 ) Payment of lease obligations (771 ) (613 ) (1,480 ) (1,227 ) 128,502 36,643 125,897 47,694 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments and loan receivable - - - (100 ) Business acquisitions (43,864 ) (10,433 ) (45,492 ) (10,433 ) Capitalized research and development (93 ) (457 ) (212 ) (1,115 ) Equipment and application software (1,086 ) (1,802 ) (2,218 ) (2,256 ) (45,043 ) (12,692 ) (47,922 ) (13,904 ) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ 89,647 $ 18,814 $ 95,692 $ 16,074 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 30,280 14,395 24,235 17,135 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 119,927 $ 33,209 $ 119,927 $ 33,209

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net profit $ 5,515 $ 5,276 $ 7,999 $ 9,609 Depreciation of equipment and application software 1,046 584 2,046 1,156 Depreciation of right of use asset 774 685 1,503 1,356 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,041 1,217 5,159 2,106 Lease interest expense 114 122 231 232 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,266 289 1,650 496 Interest expense (income) 233 178 245 241 Deemed Compensation 503 - 2,350 - Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) Income tax 1,661 1,844 3,375 3,506 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,153 $ 10,195 $ 24,558 $ 18,601

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net profit $ 5,515 $ 5,276 $ 7,999 $ 9,609 Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,266 289 1,650 496 Deemed Compensation 503 - 2,350 - Amortization of intangibles 3,041 1,217 5,159 2,106 Adjusted net profit $ 10,325 $ 6,782 $ 17,158 $ 12,110 Weighted average number of common shares basic 10,091,840 8,824,150 9,937,876 8,383,959 Adjusted EPS Basic 1.02 0.77 1.73 1.44 Adjusted EPS Diluted 1.02 0.76 1.71 1.43

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

