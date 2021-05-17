Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Françoise de Craecker to its Board of Directors, replacing Natalie Mount. Mrs. de Craecker is joining as an independent Director.

"I am thrilled to be joining the GenSight team as they are transforming from an R&D company to a commercial organization with LUMEVOQ, their lead product for the treatment of LHON, being reviewed by EMA," commented Françoise de Craecker. "I look forward to working with the management team and the Board in order to make LUMEVOQ available to patients in need, widely and with the highest sense of urgency."

In her last position, Mrs. de Craecker led the EMEA (Europe, Middle East Africa) region at AveXis, further acquired by Novartis. She built from scratch the multifunctional team launching Zolgensma, the first one-shot Gene Therapy for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy, in the EMEA region. She paved the way for the approval, distribution, market access and commercialization, working with authorities on innovative funding pathways and early access. She also established a wide presence in the main European markets and a network of distributors in the Middle East and other European countries.

Prior to joining AveXis, Mrs. de Craecker was leading European operations for Raptor Pharmaceuticals at the critical phase of a shift from R&D to commercialization of their lead product in Cystinosis. Before that, she was part of the team launching the first Orphan Drug approved in Europe and took different positions of increasing responsibilities within Shire Human Genetics. She also led various strategic and operational teams, locally and globally for 14 years.

Mrs. de Craecker holds a Master's in Science from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Leuven (Belgium).

"As we work to build our new sales and marketing structure in Europe, I know that Françoise's contribution and support will be instrumental to help us successfully launch LUMEVOQ next year," said Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics. "The Board joins me in thanking Natalie for her support and contribution over the past 4 years."

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.

