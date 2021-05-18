All resolutions were adopted at today's Combined General Meeting

Strengthening of the new entity's governance

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting was held in closed session on Tuesday May 18 at 2 pm CEST at the Company's head offices in Martillac, just outside Bordeaux.

The number of shares held by the shareholders present or represented was 1,734,493, giving a quorum of 22.98%.

All of the resolutions tabled at this Combined General Meeting were passed, and notably those pertaining to the acquisition of Orthopaedic Spine Development ("OSD"), endorsing the immediate implementation of its planned integration within Implanet. The appointment of OSD's founders, Nicolas Papillon and Benjamin Letienne, as Members of the Board of Directors was also approved.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's CEO, said: "I would like to thank all of our shareholders who were present, were represented or voted online or by post for their commitment and participation. Their contribution enabled us to complete the acquisition of OSD, thus strengthening Implanet's positioning as a new heavyweight in spine surgery in France. This merger opens the way for numerous value-creating synergies and will contribute to the new entity achieving its strategic targets, i.e. continue innovating to enhance our implant range, continue expanding our certifications and approvals and strengthen the sales organization. I am delighted to welcome, as members of our Board of Directors, the CEO and the Managing Director of OSD to further strengthen the Group's governance

The minutes of the Combined General Meeting and a replay of the webinar will be made available on the Company's website within the statutory timeframe.

Upcoming financial events:

H1 2021 revenue, July 6, 2021 after market

H1 2021 results, September 21, 2021 after market

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

