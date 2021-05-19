Anzeige
19.05.2021
Name Change to Telescope Innovations Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Telescope Innovations Corp. (the "Company" or "Telescope"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Culmina Ventures Corp." to "Telescope Innovations Corp.", effective today.

For more information, please contact the Company at 778-331-4309 or email rchisholm@emprisecapital.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Telescope Innovations Corp.
Robert Mintak, Director

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TELESCOPE INNOVATIONS CORP.
Suite 1600 - 609 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3
Telephone: 1-778-331-8505

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.



