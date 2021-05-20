The "European Antibiotics Market by Drug Class, Drug Origin, Spectrum of Activity and Route of Administration: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,529 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

There is an increase in the demand for antibiotics, owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth.

However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth.

On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Development of Novel Approaches for New Antibiotics for Treating Bacterial Infections

Restraints

Development of Antibiotic Resistance

The Time Taken for the Regulatory Approval

Opportunities

Discovery of Advanced Prospect Molecules and Novel Combination Therapies to Treat Antibiotic-Resistant Microbial Infections

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Carbapenem

Monobactam

Quinolone

Macrolide

Others

By Drug Origin

Natural

Semisynthetic

Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity

Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie (Allergan Plc.)

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck Co. Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

