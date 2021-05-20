The "European Antibiotics Market by Drug Class, Drug Origin, Spectrum of Activity and Route of Administration: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,529 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.
There is an increase in the demand for antibiotics, owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth.
However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth.
On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
- Development of Novel Approaches for New Antibiotics for Treating Bacterial Infections
Restraints
- Development of Antibiotic Resistance
- The Time Taken for the Regulatory Approval
Opportunities
- Discovery of Advanced Prospect Molecules and Novel Combination Therapies to Treat Antibiotic-Resistant Microbial Infections
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Drug Class
- Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors
- Penicillin
- Cephalosporin
- Carbapenem
- Monobactam
- Quinolone
- Macrolide
- Others
By Drug Origin
- Natural
- Semisynthetic
- Synthetic
By Spectrum of Activity
- Broad-spectrum Antibiotic
- Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie (Allergan Plc.)
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
- Novartis International AG (Sandoz)
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d16di6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005437/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900