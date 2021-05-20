Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Announces $100 Million Preliminary 12 Month Revenue Guidance

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that revenues in the 12 months ended May 31, 2022, preliminary revenues are expected to grow to at least $100 million.

"We accelerated our rapid pace of acquisitions in 2021, rolling up roofers as well as solar and battery installers - creating a true platform company with the back office and sales capabilities to scale nationwide," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "When taking into account our recently acquired companies, we've built a significant customer base across the SIRC family of companies. While there is seasonality inherent to our business and the revenue will not be divided evenly month to month, we expect that we will generate at least $100 million of revenue over the next 12 months with the acquisitions we have announced to-date.

"We are realizing both acquisitive and organic growth on all fronts while minimizing dilution. Looking ahead, we continue to populate our acquisition pipeline which could further grow this $100 million revenue guidance figure. I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead, working closely with our team to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Massey.

Final recognized revenue is subject to the Solar Integrated Roofing's annual and quarterly audits and will accordingly be released with the Company's audited financial statements and related annual and quarterly reports once fully reporting.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

