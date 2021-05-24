Anzeige
WKN: A2DHVP ISIN: SE0009242555 
Frankfurt
21.05.21
08:02 Uhr
0,152 Euro
-0,002
-0,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2021
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health and partner Finla Työterveys Oy sign new customer within the packaging industry for the SaaS solution HealthManager

Aino Health announces that they, together with their partner Finla, have signed a customer agreement with a large company within the packaging industry regarding the SaaS solution HealthManager.

The initial contract includes 300 employees spread out over all the company's sites in Finland. The project implementation will finish up during Q2.

This new customer is a part of a larger group consisting of more than 30 000 employees worldwide.

"We are very happy to have a customer within the packaging industry and look forward to working with them to improve their employees' health and engagement going forward", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
