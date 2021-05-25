Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
25.05.21
17:34 Uhr
4,955 Euro
-0,187
-3,64 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9084,95717:57
4,9184,95717:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2021 | 17:17
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Resolution from the Corporate Assembly 25 May 2021 regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for 2021

The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 25 May 2021 adopted the following resolution related to remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021:

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, c.f. the Articles of Association section 5A, the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA resolved that the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021 (1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021) shall receive the following remuneration (all amounts in Norwegian kroner):

FromTo
Board of Directors
Chair 686 000707 000
Deputy Chair 413 000426 000
Board Director 362 000373 000
Travel compensation23 00030 000
Audit Committee
Chair209 000215 000
Member 136 000140 000
Compensation Committee
Chair 120 500124 000
Member90 50093 000

The increase corresponds to an increase of approximately 3 percent.

Travel compensation is increased to 30 000 per physical meeting for Board Directors residing outside of Norway, when the Board Director concerned must cross a national board to attend the meeting. Travel expenses will as previously be covered by the company as per account rendered.

Information on the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA is available here: https://www.hydro.com/en-NO/about-hydro/corporate-governance/governance-bodies/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.